Don’t Make These Mistakes When Moving Business Premises

If you want to move business premises then you have to avoid these top mistakes. If you don’t then you may find that you end up struggling to maintain your bottom line and that you experience a downturn in profit too. If you want to do something about this then one thing you can do is make sure that you avoid these top mistakes today.

Not Planning Enough

Mistake number one would be not planning enough. Office relocation requires a lot of detailed planning and you also have to tell all of your staff about your plan too. You will need to relocate any IT peripherals you might have and you also need to book the right transport so you can move your electronics and your furniture. Planning the relocation of everything will help you out a lot here. Of course, if you can, you need to keep your staff informed about your move rather than going ahead and surprising them with the announcement. If you don’t then you may find that you end up being able to control your manpower costs much more efficiently.

Not Taking Sufficient Inventory

One of the main blunders when it comes to moving business offices is skipping inventory processes. You may find that you throw all of your equipment into the back of the moving van and that you simply hope that it is going to be safe. This is a major mistake as you may find that things end up getting lost or even damaged. It doesn’t matter if you have the most expensive computer around or if you have a box of staplers because you have to make sure that you have a fully-fledged inventory so you can make sure nothing goes missing. If you can do this then you will find it easier to unpack everything when the time comes for you to move.

Setting Poor Deadlines

Moving involves both money and time. Failing to understand this will result in you making a great deal of mistakes. Whether you are a growing business with a small office or whether you are an established enterprise, you have to remember that you need to allow enough time for the relocation as a whole. The same applies when you set your relocation budget. It gives you the chance to hire a reliable moving service, so you can cut down on disruptions while also avoiding equipment damage that could go on to drain your finances.

Keeping IT in the Dark

Another critical mistake would be keeping your IT department in the dark. At the end of the day, the IT department is a lifeline for your company and if you can’t keep them involved then you may find that you end up making costly mistakes. Even if you know that you are moving to an office that is identical to what you have right now, you may find that people end up having to disconnect and reconnect your IT hardware. This can take a great deal of meticulous planning. If you can keep your hardware safe from destruction then this will help you out a great deal too. It’s best to rope your IT staff while also drafting pragmatic ideas so you can transfer and then set up things for the future.

Not Assessing Your Office

It’s often the case that companies do not assess their new location. The main reason why you should do this is because it helps you to determine if you indeed want to make any improvements before you move in. Employees often try to make do with whatever is available and this results in a great deal of unproductivity for the first couple of days. Instead of this, you can take steps to share details of a new office beforehand. You might also want to ensure that you have a solid WiFi connection and that you also upgrade any amenities you might have. Make sure that you assess dining spaces and that you also take the time to deal with any issues that may arise.

Carrying Unwanted Junk

Your move is one of the best chances you are ever going to have when it comes to clearing out junk. If you do not clear out junk then you may find that you end up not being able to fit everything in your new office. Old furniture has to be assessed and you also need to go through old files and records too. Any obsolete IT hardware has to be removed too because if you don’t then this could cause more moving expenses for you later down the line.

Not Having Insurance

Another critical mistake would be not having insurance. It’s crucial that you hire the right movers for the job. A lot of research goes into finding the right mover for the job, but at the same time, you also need to check their insurance policy. If their maximum rate is not going to cover you for your belongings then this will work against you and you may even find that if something happens you are never going to be able to cover yourself for it all.

Choosing the Wrong Equipment

If you choose the wrong equipment then this will also work against you quite a lot. If you do not plan then you may find that it is far too easy for you to damage your company property as you will arrange any boxes wherever they fit. You also have to think about the fact that different moving vehicles have different purposes, and if you want to ensure that everything is loaded and unloaded safely then you have to take things like this into account. If you don’t then you could end up with a major issue on your hands which is the last thing you need. Take the time to work through things like this in advance so you can pinpoint potential issues while making sure that they don’t happen as the result of your improper care or negligence to finer details.