MLB The Show 20: How To Download The Custom Ultimate World Series Roster

The MLB season has undergone tons of alterations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sony was unable to adjust the settings in franchise mode to match real life, thus there is something of a void for fans who are looking for that sort of experience.
Because of this, it would seem there is an even deeper appetite for custom fantasy and classic rosters, which the game makes very accessible to its community.
There is a new user-made classic teams roster of sorts available in the MLB The Show Vault. It’s called the Ultimate World Series roster.
The roster, which I created, contains the 26-man roster for the best team in each franchise’s history. Teams with one World Series champion in their history, like the Los Angeles Angels would be represented by that team.
If the franchise has had multiple champions, I chose the best team based on the Pythagorean metric on Baseball Reference. If the team has never won the World Series, I included the team that came closest, or had the best postseason run.
Here is a look at a trailer that shows off some of the players (many of them are custom creations from the likes of BieBig, Dr. Sublime, BlaqMagiq, Son of Motown, myself, and others).
The player ratings were done with a formula based strictly on each person’s statistics from that year. If Edgar Martinez had a down year against left-handed pitchers, which he did in 2001, that is reflected in the ratings.
Here is a look at all of the teams included in the roster:
- Arizona Diamondbacks – 2001
- Atlanta Braves – 1995
- Baltimore Orioles – 1970
- Boston Red Sox – 2018
- Chicago Cubs – 2016
- Chicago White Sox – 2005
- Cincinnati Reds – 1975
- Cleveland Indians – 1948
- Colorado Rockies – 2007
- Detroit Tigers -1984
- Houston Astros – 2017
- Kansas City Royals – 2015
- L.A. Angels – 2002
- L.A. Dodgers – 1965
- Florida Marlins – 1997
- Milwaukee Brewers – 1982
- Minnesota Twins – 1991
- New York Mets – 1986
- NY Yankees – 1998
- Philadelphia Athletics – 1929
- Philadelphia Phillies – 2008
- Pittsburgh Pirates – 1971
- San Diego Padres – 1998
- San Francisco Giants – 1954
- Seattle Mariners – 2001
- St. Louis Cardinals – 1967
- Tampa Bay Rays – 2008
- Texas Rangers – 2011
- Toronto Blue Jays – 1992
- Washington Nationals – 2019
- Arizona Diamondbacks – 2001
- Atlanta Braves – 1995
- Montreal Expos – 1994 – * on a separate roster Ultimate WS Expos/27Yanks
- New York Yankees – 1927 – * on a separate roster Ultimate WS Expos/27Yanks
- * Only has NL teams and 1927 Yankees
To download this roster, you can search by PSN ID or roster name. Head over to the Community tab from the main menu, select roster vault, and use the button commands on the bottom of the screen to navigate to the search menus and input the following:
- PSN: UniqueMazique
- Roster Title: Ultimate World Series
Be sure to explore more of the options available in the Vault. There are some great creations that could enhance your experience.