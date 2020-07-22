MLB Will Place Sponsor Logos On Pitcher’s Mound, Foul Territory, More During Broadcasts

In this screen capture from the Tuesday, July 25, 2017 MLB Network broadcast of the Colorado Rockies … [+] and the St. Louis Cardinals, graphics for presenting sponsor Chevrolet are placed in the foul areas and on the batter’s eye in center field. MLB will use this technology across more broadcasts in 2020

MLB Network

When the 2020 Major League Baseball season gets going this week, those watching games on television or streaming will see corporate advertisements digitally placed in and around the field of play.

If the pandemic has allowed for one thing to happen with sports it’s the idea that pretty much anything goes. No one sees 2020 as anything remotely close to normal, but sports leagues are doing their level best to try and bring some sense of normalcy back into our lives.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball will be the first of the Big-4 sports to return to North America’s consciousness. When it does it will be unlike any season in the history of the game: no fans in the stands, the use of the universal designated hitter, runners starting on second base after the bottom of the 9th when games on into extra innings. And the biggest change, a 60 game regular season that could potentially fall apart should a major COVID-19 outbreak hit one or more teams. In doing so, for the first time in the 100+ year history of MLB, all 30 teams will mathematically have a shot at the playoffs when/if the season gets to September.

MORE FROM FORBES2019 MLB Regional TV Ratings In Prime Time Remain Solid

But if the game itself sees radical change, so too will broadcasts. Those calling the games will do so from locations away from the ballpark, and games where ESPN, TBS, and FOX are not exclusively airing a particular game, those national broadcast partners will take the feed from the local regional sports network and package it as their own.

As mentioned, the league and players will try and get a 60 game season in. That means the league lost 102 games from what a normal season would entail. While it was not MLB’s fault, business partners that have had sponsorship agreements before the pandemic hit have seen brand exposure deeply cut back. With that, MLB and its broadcast partners will try to increase the use of digital advertisements in an attempt to make up for lost corporate visability.

MORE FROM FORBESWould You Take TV Ads On The Field In MLB To Allow Shorter Commercial Breaks?

For well over 20 years, green screen technology has been used for digital ads on the left and right behind home plate that is seen from the center field camera behind the pitcher. This ability to rotate ad inventory in and out has been a staple of the game.

While you weren’t looking, national broadcasts have slowly seen the placement of digital ads in other locations around the ballpark. The experiment appears to have first started in Toronto in 2013 when SportsNet placed ads on the batter’s eye at Rogers Centre. Shortly thereafter, MLB Network started placing sponsor logos on not only the batter’s eye but in foul territory.

In a Zoom meeting with members of the media on Monday, Chris Marinak, MLB’s executive VP of strategy, technology and innovation showed the digital offerings that MLB is providing for 2020. In that presentation, he noted that the league had built out the ability for digital ads in such a fashion for the league’s additional network partners, including the regional sports networks that support the 30 teams – moving digital advertisements across the MLB’s broadcast spectrum. On Tuesday, Phil Orlins, senior coordinating producer for ESPN for MLB broadcasts told me that he had a lengthy meeting with MLB about the technology that they would begin integrating into the Worldwide Leader’s broadcasts.

Beyond the batter’s eye and foul territory, Marinak also showed mock-ups of how ads could be placed – from tarps around the field of the empty ballparks to even being able to place small logos on the back of the pitcher’s mound, all in an attempt to make up for the lost games this season and give advertisers as much exposure as possible.

In doing so, MLB will move into a delicate area: how to use digital ads but not turn the games into walking billboards. Marinak said that beyond foul territory and the back of the mound there would be no placement in other areas of play. So, don’t look for a big Chevy logo in centerfield anytime soon.

And while the league told me that the only reason that the ads will be so prominently featured was to make good with league sponsors for just 2020, why would they invest to get the technology in place for the rest of the MLB’s broadcast partners if there weren’t long-term plans to implement well past the pandemic-shortened season? Given the lost revenues that 2020 has created, it seems all but certain that the league will look to leverage additional sponsor inventory going forward.

It’s all a far cry from 2004 when purists went crazy over the plans to place a logo on all the bases except home plate to promote the movie Spider-Man 2. One day after the experiment, fans had pushed the league off the marketing deal.

“The bases were an extremely small part of this program,” said Bob DuPuy, then MLB’s chief operating officer said of the 2004 promotion. “However, we understand that a segment of our fans was uncomfortable with this particular component and we do not want to detract from the fan’s experience in any way.”

Don’t look for MLB to cave on fans this time around. Digital ads are here to stay.

Source