More Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Is Making Poison Ivy ‘Itchier’

I am a scientist that understands the severity of climate change and the risks that it brings to society. However, I have a confession to make. I often cringe at messaging about climate change and all of the jargon or wonky terminology associated with it. The average person doesn’t care about climate sensitivity, emissions, feedbacks, and tipping points. They want to know how it affects their lives. There are plenty of examples related to health, agricultural productivity, water, infrastructure and extreme weather, but here is one that may surprise you. Almost everyone probably has an itchy encounter with poison ivy. Did you know that increasing levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide is making it worse?

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 4: Poison Ivy lines the pathway in High Park on the south side of Grenadier … [+] Pond. (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Toronto Star via Getty Images

Professor Jacqueline Mohan is a colleague of mine at the University of Georgia. Mohan, an associate professor and plant ecologist in the UGA Odum School of Ecology, was recently interviewed by WYMT in Tennessee about poison ivy. She told reporter Ben Cathey, “It’s a real double whammy….More abundant, bigger, and nastier.” Mohan attributes worsening poison ivy to increased carbon dioxide amounts. Professor Mohan has been studying plant responses to carbon dioxide for almost two decades. In a 2006 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), she and colleagues reported that increased atmospheric carbon dioxide in an intact forest ecosystem improves growth, water use efficiency, photosynthesis, and population biomass of poison ivy. Mohan and her colleagues arrived at these conclusions after a 6-year study at the Duke University Free-Air CO2 Enrichment experiment.

Atmospheric carbon dioxide as measured at the Mauna Loa Observatory NOAA/Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Avoiding poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans) is rite of passage when venturing into the woods. Over two-thirds of humans that come in contact with the plant develop dermatitis, according to the 2006 study. I am starting to itch just thinking about it. According to the latest NOAA data (graphic above), carbon dioxide levels in 2020 are significantly higher than 2006 levels when Mohan’s initial work was published. This fact suggests that the spread and toxicity of poison ivy are tracking with increasing carbon dioxide trends.

Mohan told me by email, “I have been measuring and modeling tree and forest growth under global change for decades now…I am investigating it in my Athens, GA soil warming experiment.” Mohan and her team study aspects of global warming, carbon, and forest response in places like Harvard Forest (Massachusetts), Duke Forest (North Carolina) and University of Georgia’s Whitehall Forest. Mohan has also been a key scientist on Drawdown Georgia, a multi-institution project funded by the Ray C. Anderson Foundation to identify the most viable approaches to reduce carbon emissions in the state of Georgia.

Mohan is quick to point out that poison ivy is growing about 149% faster than previous decadal periods in response to higher carbon dioxide levels and as she told WYMT, ”It actually makes the leaves more poisonous, more allergenic to people.” She says that kudzu and other plants are also growing at very aggressive rates.

Ugh, the last thing we need in 2020 is itch-inducing plants on CO2-steroids.

Professor Jacqueline Mohan is a plant ecologist studying forests, plants, and climate change. University of Georgia

