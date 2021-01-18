More Media Coverage Drives Improved Stock Performance, Researchers Find

Newspaper headlines can drive stock performance more than you might think getty

In turns out that stocks that attract consistent headlines offer better returns to investors of around 2.6% a year over past decades according to research.

Two researchers have published a paper on this topic of the ‘Value of Visibility’, they are Alexander Hillert of Frankfurt University and Michael Ungeheuer of Aalto University. They analyzed stock performance based on New York Times NYT coverage from 1924-2013 along with other relevant datasets.

They find that stocks that attract news coverage can see other benefits too. Such stocks can see higher growth in sales and profitability, as well as improvements in corporate governance.

It also appears that CEOs who perform poorly at companies with high media exposure are more likely to lose their jobs. This may not be good for them, but is considered to be good for the stock price. This may be one way in which more media coverage drives stock performance.

Types Of Coverage

The media coverage that can help drive stock performance does not need to be positive. Even stocks that receive negative media coverage generally see more positive stock price performance than those stocks that see less media attention.

There is significant variation in which firms see New York Times coverage, about 30% to 60% of firms receive some coverage annually. The rate of coverage has actually declined over time as the New York Times has shifted focus away from covering company’s financial reports to a great focus on other news events.

Controlling For Factors

Of course, it’s important to be careful when examining media coverage because it can correlate with other factors. For example, larger companies generally receive more media coverage. So maybe company size is the real driver of this effect, not media coverage. However, the researchers control for this, and do find that media coverage does appear to be a driver of returns, even after other factors are controlled for.

Motivation

A secondary question is why increased media coverage should lead to improved stock price performance.

The researchers suggest two main effects here, building on prior research by Philip Tetlock. There may be two ways in which greater media coverage help firms. The first is essentially free advertising. More media coverage can drive demand for company’s products and services. They find support for this view. So the greater media coverage may help improve sales and profits.

Secondly, media coverage can improve governance. It’s likely harder for a company to commit fraud or retain an underperforming CEO when they have more media attention. The researchers find support for this view too.

It also appears that this effect may still occur today. The researchers split their dataset and found the effect to be just as strong after 1974 than before. They also looked at Wikipedia page views in recent years from 2009-2014 as a proxy for more recent media attention. They found that Wikipedia page attention too, was a good predictor of stock price performance. Therefore, the effect may still exist today and likely spans multiple forms of attention that companies receive, not just newspaper coverage by the New York Times.

