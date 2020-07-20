More Than 1-In-3 Renters Did Not Pay July Rent On Time

Getty

Americans are struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic fallout. According to a report compiled by Apartment List, 36% of renters and 30% of homeowners did not make full on-time payments in July.

The startling numbers, which were a part of a nationally-representative survey, hint at the magnitude of the financial pain that tens of millions are experiencing. Even as the economy has widely reopened in the face of record numbers of COVID-19 cases, it’s clear that the shock of mass layoffs and furloughs has left a lasting mark.

Congress began its next session today, and all eyes are on the next stimulus plan that has been hinted at by leaders in both chambers. It’s evident that any economic recovery plan needs to include provisions to keep Americans in their homes, or the results could be catastrophic.

Personal finance advice suggests that you should keep three to six months of savings in a checking or savings account in case of an emergency. This money, known as an emergency fund, is supposed to buoy you during a time of hardship, like finding a new job after a layoff. But that advice doesn’t take stock of situations where parts of the economy are shuttered for prolonged periods. This has resulted in families – that previously thought they were doing an excellent job saving for a rainy day – now facing the reality that they might soon run out of money.

According to the latest data on consumer spending, the average household spends $1,674 a month on housing. If you ignore food and other vital expenses, each household would need to have over $5,000 on hand simply to cover three months of housing payments. If you add healthcare costs, food, gas, and other expenditures, it’s easy to see how vulnerable families are to a prolonged income shock.

If you are a homeowner and are unable to make ends meet, there are a few things you can do. The federal CARES Act requires federally backed mortgages to offer mortgage payment relief in the form of forbearance for up to 180 days. It’s important to note that forbearance doesn’t mean that your payments are waived or forgiven. It simply keeps your loan in good standing while you pause payments or make reduced payments. This relief only mandated for federally-backed loans, so if you’re part of the 30% who doesn’t qualify, you will have to see if your lender has any payment relief options. It’s also not automatic, so you need to contact your mortgage company. Before you give up hope, reach out to your mortgage servicer and see if your mortgage qualifies.

The CARES Act also includes an eviction moratorium which is set to expire this week unless Congress can extend or pass a new set of protections. Some states also passed their own eviction bans, but some have already lapsed, so you’ll have to research your state’s packages to determine if you are covered.

There are signs of potential relief packages on the way. The Democrat-led House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act on May 15, but it still needs to be passed by the Senate before being sent to the President. The Heroes Act, which has aid allocated to provide relief to renters who owe back rent, will likely not be passed by the Republican-led Senate unless major changes are made. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has hinted that he would like to draft a smaller competing bill, but any progress remains to be seen.

The nation’s attention is focused on Washington, D.C. this week as Congress reconvenes and considers new stimulus packages. In the week ending July 11, there were 1.3 million initial unemployment claims, highlighting the continued shedding of jobs. The sectors that were hardest hit by the shutdowns and changes in consumer spending are still facing headwinds and are lobbying for further economic bailouts and protections.

The S&P 500 has recovered the losses it experienced during the early stages of the pandemic as investors appear to be optimistic that policy will be passed to stave off an economic collapse. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has made it clear that President Trump is valuing businesses over lives and wants schools to reopen this fall, stating that “science should not stand in the way of this.” Regardless of what Congress ultimately decides to do to help struggling Americans, it may fall short as McConnell has stated that he wants any new legislation to be half the size of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.