Moving Mainframe Legacy Apps To The Cloud Without Rewriting

LzLabs, a mainframe migration software specialist based in Zurich, is coming to North America, where it has heard a few mainframes still exist, some rumored to lack source code or documentation.

Founded in 2011, LzLabs provides software and services to help companies move mainframe business applications and data to modern systems and evolve them into modern formats. Then they can run on modern technology platforms, including cloud. The company expects to find a market among banks, insurance companies and other early adopters of computers who are now stuck with massive applications and a shortage of Cobol programmers.

The problem was highlighted when Covid-19 unemployment claims swamped state offices running Cobol programs.

“Multiple U.S. state government departments made calls for COBOL programmers to come forward as their mainframe systems failed to handle a surge in unemployment claims processing,” the company said in its announcement.

“Take any large institution that automated in the ‘70s and ‘80s, they will have multiple legacy apps,” said Mark Cresswell, the company’s CEO. “We don’t require them to change the app to move to the cloud,” he added. “The main reasons that is important is a lot of companies can’t put their fingers on the source code. Documentation back in the day was a bit of an afterthought.” Today documentation is largely automated he added.

The LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe includes an Eclipse-based development environment for maintaining and modernizing legacy applications and a Linux runtime for those applications. The runtime also enables legacy applications, for which no source-code is available, to run in the cloud.

LzLabs works closely with the world’s largest public cloud providers including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, and has strategic partnerships with leading global system integrators, its announcement said. Cresswell said a large Italian bank is moving mainframe applications to the cloud with LzLabs and plans to make an announcement soon.

Swisscom, a major telecommunication provider in Switzerland that has been running mainframes for over 30 years, used LzLabs to move its business-critical mainframe applications, without recompilation, to Linux systems in the cloud running LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe.

As the first organization to move its entire mainframe workload to the cloud, Swisscom was able to cut its operating costs in half which achieving the same performance, said Markus Tschumper, head of general IT services at Swisscom.

Microsoft, which has worked with a variety of mainframe migration companies including Fujitsu NETCobol and Micro Focus, will work with LzLabs.

“As LzLabs expands into the North American market, we are partnering together to introduce their solution to our customers,” said Bob Ellsworth, worldwide director for mainframe transformation at Microsoft. “Our customers want the flexibility and modernization benefits of running mainframe applications on Microsoft Azure.”

LzLabs addresses the business requirements of many Microsoft customers while reducing the risk of migration, he added.

“The LzLabs team is positioned to offer companies in North America a lower risk path to a future where legacy applications can become an enabler for their business.”

LzLabs’ Cresswell said that while CIOs are concerned about the risks of migration, remaining on legacy mainframe applications poses a significant business risk.

“The skills available to support this workload are in critically short supply and competitors continue to gain ground using far more modern technologies.”

