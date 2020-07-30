Moving To The Cloud In The Time Of Coronavirus

Founder and CEO of CodeLathe (creators of FileCloud and AirSend), driving the company’s overall strategy and execution.

Consumers (and many companies) have quickly embraced the cloud, despite the increased cost (on-premises is often cheaper) and feelings of loss of control. But with a huge number of people working and connecting remotely for the foreseeable future, will holdouts change their tune? Here are a few things to consider if you’re still considering the move.

Take It Step By Step

You don’t have to move everything to the cloud at once. Big migrations are notoriously difficult, and in these unusual times, they might be harder than ever.

When you’re ready to take that first step, make it be a full-fledged audit of all the systems in your IT organization. Take an objective look at which ones cannot be moved (perhaps because of compliance rules). It’s critical that you start with a good plan and that it also includes a plan B in case things go wrong. When teams are working face to face, it’s a little easier to react when things get off track, but when everyone is remote, it calls for a double-down on planning.

When you’re ready, move your systems to the cloud in a phased approach. It’s common to end up with 90% of systems remote, while 10% remain local for compliance reasons.

Keep An Eye On The Future

Rules around data storage and handling change all the time. In the next five years, the government might change their thinking and say federal agencies are OK with using the cloud. As the rules change, you need to make sure your systems work. Cloud providers should be used only if they’re compatible with regulations in the EU and other parts of the world.

With geopolitics in a state of upheaval, one of the crucial considerations in your migration planning should be where your data will be stored. If you’re a U.S.-based company, it’s prudent to select a cloud provider that’s based in the U.S. If conditions change, you could find yourself unable to access key data that’s locked up behind the rules of another country.

In general, data that is self-hosted in the cloud is safer from these types of surprise changes than full-fledged SaaS products. Think of it as taking out a warranty on your data.

VPN Might Be Going Away

Let’s be honest. When you’re working from home, you like to take an occasional peek at YouTube or BuzzFeed. Nothing wrong with that. But when you’re using a virtual private network (VPN), you should be aware that all your actions are being logged. Moving your business to the cloud and away from VPNs lets your employees still have privacy and get work done at the same time.

Don’t Move Any Machines That You Depend On

Many businesses have huge scanners or document processing systems that will never leave the building. Or perhaps you process hundreds of checks at a time — you can’t do that on your phone’s mobile banking app. Those types of tasks are going to remain in the office for a while.

Some sectors (for example, the military) will likely never move to the cloud, but for many others, they’re beginning to see that the costs are worth the convenience and resilience.

