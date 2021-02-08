Breaking
Home Technology NASA Mission Links Star Birth And Galaxy Death As Never Before
Technology

NASA Mission Links Star Birth And Galaxy Death As Never Before

written by Forbes February 8, 2021
NASA Mission Links Star Birth And Galaxy Death As Never Before

In theory, cold, neutral gas is the key to stars and galaxies.

When gas clouds gravitationally collapse, new stars can form.

One the gas is completely gone, however, star formation ceases.

Paradoxically, the largest starbursts can ruin a galaxy’s future star-forming potential.

Starburst galaxies are rare, occurring when the entire galaxy becomes a star-forming region.

MORE FOR YOU

The closest one is the Cigar Galaxy (Messier 82), merely 12 million light-years away.

Its larger neighbor’s gravitational influence is triggering this starburst.

In 2019, NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) studied the Cigar Galaxy’s gas with unprecedented sensitivities.

SOFIA observes at 41,000+ feet, avoiding 99% of atmospheric water vapor: infrared astronomy’s biggest nemesis.

Researchers discovered its enormous galactic wind is aligned along internal magnetic field lines.

Enormous quantities of gas and dust — upwards of 50,000,000 Suns — is being transported into intergalactic space, dragging the field with it.

This episode of copious star formation may deplete the Cigar Galaxy entirely.

Novel science continues, even during this pandemic, with international cooperation.

New SOFIA observations are being conducted over Germany, investigating ionized carbon: a key tracer of star formation.

Combined observations of star birth, winds, and matter transport will reveal key relationships underlying galaxy evolution.

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Serious Warning Issued For Millions Of New iPhone...

BT Reveals Hybrid Connect, Claims It’s The U.K.’s...

We Need To Talk About An Energy Label...

Twitter Alum Elizabeth Weil’s VC Firm Debuts With...

The Universe Is Very Slowly Dying As Scientists...

‘Severe’ SolarWinds Vulnerabilities Allow Hackers To Take Over...

Why The Unexpected Muon Was The Biggest Surprise...

Urbanista Miami Headphones Have Great Looks And Superb...

Google Tool To Track And Fix Your Hacked...

Conquer 2021 With The Ultimate Home Office

Xiaomi Reveals Surprise Smartphone Feature That Will Take...

Google Finally Lets You Permanently Turn Off One...

An Easier Way To Catch Sudowoodo For The...

The Uncensored Guide To ‘Oumuamua, Aliens, And That...

This Is Why You Must Never Try And...

Polk’s React Sound Bar Is Alexa-Compatible And Can...

Apple Confirms Serious Problem For iPhone 12 Users

12 Tech Experts Share Powerful Uses Of Virtual...

How Employers Can Prepare For Covid-19 Regulations In...

Cambridge Audio Unveils New And Upgraded DAC With...

Leave a Comment