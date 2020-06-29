Home Technology NASA Rover Captures What A Solar Eclipse Looks Like On Mars
NASA Rover Captures What A Solar Eclipse Looks Like On Mars

written by Forbes June 29, 2020
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

In our Solar System, any planet with moons has a chance for a solar eclipse.

flickr user Kevin Gill

They occur whenever a moon passes directly between its planet parent and the Sun.

STARRY NIGHT EDUCATION SOFTWARE

From planet Earth, they can appear partial, total, or annular.

© 2013 Exploratorium

But on Mars, only partial or annular eclipses occur.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Texas A&M Univ.

Mars has two moons: Phobos and Deimos.

NASA / JPL-Caltech

Both are too small to completely cover the Sun’s disk.

NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems

Just like Earth’s moon, Phobos and Deimos cast cone-shaped shadows as they orbit through the Solar System.

Bruce G. Bills & Robert L. Comstock

However, those cones reach their end before encountering Mars’s surface.

NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems

As a result, Martian solar eclipses never block out the Sun’s disk completely.

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Smaller and more distant, Deimos appears tiny and dark, slowly passing between the Sun and Mars.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / University of Arizona

Phobos, however, is larger, closer, and more irregular, creating a spectacular silhouette against the Sun.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

From NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover’s Mastcam, humanity learns exactly what Martian solar eclipses look like.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

Kevin Gill used that data to construct true-time videos of eclipses for both Martian moons.

The Phobos eclipse occurred on April 4, 2020; Deimos’s occurred on March 28, 2020.

In its ancient past, Mars may have had an innermost, third moon, bringing total eclipses along with it.

Labex UnivEarths / Université Paris Diderot

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more. Source

