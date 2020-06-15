Home Technology NASA’s New Horizons Sees A Different Night Sky From 4 Billion Miles Away
Technology

written by Forbes June 15, 2020
NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Las Cumbres Observatory/Siding Spring Observatory/University of Louisville/Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics/Mt. Lemmon Observatory; edits by E. Siegel

NASA’s New Horizons, humanity’s first spacecraft to encounter Pluto, is more than 4.3 billion miles (7 billion km) from Earth.

NASA

At these incredible distances, the closest stars shift configurations relative to more distant background objects.

PETE MARENFELD, NSF’S NATIONAL OPTICAL-INFRARED ASTRONOMY RESEARCH LABORATORY

The same effect occurs when you alternate which eye views your thumb: parallax.

E. Siegel, 2010

With enough distance between your proverbial “eyes,” the closest stars to Earth appear to move.

ESA/ATG medialab

The parallax method is the most reliable way to calculate the distance to the stars.

Lorenzo2 of the forums at http://forum.astrofili.org/viewtopic.php?f=4&t=27548

No spacecraft equipped with a functioning, high-resolution camera has ever been as distant as New Horizons presently is.

Brian May

On April 22/23, Earth and New Horizons simultaneously observed two relatively close stars.

NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Las Cumbres Observatory/Siding Spring Observatory/University of Louisville/Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics/Mt. Lemmon Observatory; edits by E. Siegel

The first was Proxima Centauri, the closest star beyond the Sun: 4.24 light-years away.

David Malin, UK Schmidt Telescope, DSS, AAO

Its observed shift of 32 arc-seconds is the greatest stellar parallax ever measured.

NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Las Cumbres Observatory/Siding Spring Observatory

For comparison, Proxima Centauri appeared to move by more than the angular size of Mars or Saturn from Earth’s perspective.

Getty Images

The second target, Wolf 359, is nearly twice as distant: 7.86 light-years away.

William Keel/University of Alabama/SARA Observatory

Its shift is barely half of Proxima Centauri’s, but still measurable.

NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/University of Louisville/Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics/Mt. Lemmon Observatory

ESA’s Gaia mission significantly surpasses this precision.

ESA/Gaia/DPAC

Despite shorter baselines, it’s identified parallaxes for over 1 billion stars.

ESA-M. Pedoussaut

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more. Source

