Navigating the Family Business Transition

Marketing Podcast with Charlie Schloegel

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Charlie Schloegel, General Manager of the Property Solutions division and Co-Owner of Schloegel Design Remodel. Charlie has grown up around the family business. At a young age, he developed the desire to become a part of Schloegel Design Remodel (SDR). While attending Rockhurst University, Charlie worked at SDR, both in the field and the office. Since graduation in 2006, Charlie has worked successfully in sales and service of building material products. He earned his Universal Design Certified Professional designation and RRP certification in 2012 and became a Certified Remodeler in 2016.

Charlie is the youngest child of company founders Jake and Debby Schloegel. Jake officially retired in 2019 when Charlie and his co-owner Chris Peterson purchased the business.

Questions I ask Charlie Schloegel:

What is Schloegel Design Remodel?

What do you attribute to your growth over the last 20 years?

What is your point of difference?

What are the pros and cons of working in a family business?

What had you learned through COVID19?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

The current state of the remodeling industry

The ups and downs of growing up in a family business that you now own

How Schloegel Design Remodel leadership set themselves up for a successful transition

Key learnings through running a business during 2020

What Schloegel Design Remodel will change permanently based on innovations 2020 required

More about Schloegel Design Remodel:

Like this show? Click on over and give us a review on iTunes, please!

This episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast is brought to you by Zephyr.

Zephyr is a modern, cloud-based CMS that’s licensed only to agencies. The system is lightweight, easy to use, and incredibly fast. And with an array of beautiful themes to choose from, you can get your clients’ websites up-and-running quickly and with less effort. Or, if you’d rather build a custom site, Zephyr includes agency services to be your plug-and-play dev shop.

Zephyr is passionate about helping agencies create great websites for their clients. To learn more, go to Zephyrcms.com.

Free eBook

7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead “This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source