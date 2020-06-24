NBA 2K League And Dash Radio Announce Multiyear Relationship

NBA 2K League and Dash

On Wednesday, Dash Radio and NBA 2K League announced a multiyear relationship that will produce multiple pieces of regular 2K-League-focused programming. Dash’s Nothin’ But Net channel will launch the first digital radio livestream of NBA 2K League games beginning Tuesday, June 30.

The second aspect of the deal, which was designed to facilitate NBN’s league coverage across its channel, will be a weekly one-hour show every Wednesday and Thursday. That program will be hosted by Aaron Groshong, and it will be called The NBA 2K League Show. NBN will also carry live post-game shows, which will also be hosted by Groshong and Kevin Draves. That leg of the content will be titled NBA 2K League GGs.

Both programs will feature player interviews, as well as spots with league personnel and personalities.

Representatives from each brand offered comment via a press release provided to me prior to release of the information.

“We are excited to announce this partnership and think the synergies between Dash Radio and the NBA 2K League create an extremely compelling and original way for consumers to place themselves at the intersection of sports, gaming culture, and music” said DJ Skee, Founder, Dash Radio.

Skee, aka Scott Keeney has led Dash to tremendous growth since founding the network in 2003. Skee has also launched his own one-hour program on Fuse called Skee TV.

“From the inception of the NBA 2K League, Dash Radio and the Nothin’ But Net channel have provided weekly coverage, player interviews and analysis surrounding the NBA 2K League. Today is a culmination of our collective efforts to support eSports and the NBA 2K League,” said Nothin’ But Net Founder and Host, Aaron Groshong.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dash Radio’s Nothin’ But Net channel to launch the first-ever digital radio livestream of NBA 2K League games,” said NBA 2K League Head of Business Development, Lindsay Ullman. “Through this partnership we look forward to bringing the excitement of the NBA 2K League and the personalities of our amazing players to Dash Radio’s 12 million subscribers in the U.S and Canada.”

The programs will broadcast almost exclusively from Los Angeles, but fans can interact with the channel through social media and on the Dash Radio app.

According to the press release, Dash has 12 million consumers currently, which will provide a new host of fans who can be introduced or further informed about the NBA 2K League.

