NBA 2K21: Every Upgraded Face Scan In Latest Next-Gen Update

Paul George in NBA 2K21 Credit: NBA 2K

The most recent update in NBA 2K21 on next-gen added more accurate renders to a number of current players and retired guys from classic teams.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George and Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard are among the current players to receive an update, while former New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Stephon Marbury was upgraded along with late Portland Trail Blazers greats Jerome Kersey and Buck Williams.

Gaming With Ova put together a video showing off the upgrades:

Many of the updates are subtle, but some have literally brought renders into the next-generation. Former Chicago Bull Luc Longley, LA Laker and Dallas Mavericks big man Sam Perkins and a few others had renders that date back to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

2K appears to have commissioned talented former modder turned art team developer R4zor aka Rytis Gineika to improve the renders.

Hornacek and Williams are the stars of this group, but as you can see from the video above, the new Jordan Clarkson, Paul George and Stephon Marbury renders are noteworthy as well.

There are a number of players who could still use a facelift for next-generation too. Michael Jordan’s render is good, but not fantastic. Shaquille O’Neal’s render for the halftime and pre-game show are better than the one that’s actually in the game, Gary Payton is about a shade too light, and Oscar Robertson could be a little better as well.

Obviously, these issues are minor in the grand scheme of things. Quite honestly, the game’s overall beauty makes the slight imperfections all the more noticeable because they stick out next to a render that is likely near photo-realistic.

Thankfully, it appears 2K is dedicated to rolling out updated likenesses all year long.

