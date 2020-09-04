Breaking
NBA 2K21 Gameplay: Dallas Mavericks Vs. Philadelphia 76ers (PS4)

written by Forbes September 4, 2020
The full review for NBA 2K21 is still in progress, but as the evaluation is taking place, there is a ton of media not yet available to the masses to share.

Also, there are quite a few 2K fans who might be on the fence as it pertains to buying the current-generation version of the game. One of the first things you should know about gameplay this year is that it is more challenging.

I can just hear the 2K community going into full complain mode as it pertains to shooting and CPU on-ball defense. Both aspects seem to be more difficult, and that’s a major plus in my book.

The A.I. on defense and offense seems to be improved, and it has made for some truly enjoyable playing experiences in the five-on-five modes like Play Now Online, Quick Play, MyGM, and MyLeague.

Here is a look at a full game between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers and Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

One of the things that stand out mostly in this version so far is the importance of advantageous matchups. Defensive assignments were very important as the wrong defender is going to get destroyed. You’ll notice a lot of that sort of thing if you watch the video above.

Look for the full review on Sunday, September 6.

