NBA 2K21 Locker Code: How To Get Chance To Pull A New Diamond Jason Kidd For Free

written by Forbes September 12, 2020
There is a new NBA 2K21 MyTeam locker code released which offers an opportunity to pull a Diamond Jason Kidd. The series is called Clutch and it highlights some of the NBA’s greatest all-time clutch performers.

The official MyTeam account released this locker code that gives fans a chance to pull one of the packs for free. There’s also the chance of getting a consumables pack, or two tokens.

Here is the code:

The account also released this teaser video showing off the best cards in the packs.

Quite honestly, the Jason Kidd is a solid card, but it’s 77 three-point rating is a bit too modest to make it better than the Ruby Ray Allen that is also in the pack. While the Allen card doesn’t boast crazy athleticism numbers, it’s 93 three-point ratings makes it instantly one of the premier cards in the mode.

The biggest letdown in this series is the Amethyst Michael Jordan card. While it is a solid finisher with a 90 driving dunk, it’s 69 three-point rating makes it almost unusable in some situations.

Meanwhile, the Amethyst Kareem Abdul-Jabbar card does work on the inside with excellent length and rim protection. It’s a great look in Triple Threat Online or Unlimited with so many users still shooting poorly from the outside.

The quality if the cards is increasing rather steadily with the game only being out for a week. Meanwhile, 2K is still trying to find the right tuning for shooting, and latency has seemingly become a widespread issue for several users.

What began as a relatively smooth launch (sans the shooting debate and some customers not getting their pre-order bonuses at first) is now running into some more serious issues. Be on the lookout for an update that will hopefully address some of these concerns.

Source

