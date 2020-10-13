NBA 2K21 Modders Are Delivering An Enhanced Experience For PC Users

Breaking
As I await the enhanced experience 2K is promising with its next-gen presence, I’ve been delving even deeper into the NBA 2K21 PC world. While there are certain aspects of the vast 2K universe that the PC environment will never be able to duplicate (top-level online competition) the offline experience is unmatched.

One of the biggest reasons for the gap in offline play is the use of mods from the talented 2K modding community. These guys work fast, and many of them are exceptionally talented.

Rytis Gineika aka R4zor and Johnathan Smith aka JaoSming have already come from these communities to work for 2K, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see more join the big club.

Whether you’re looking for insane and updated renders like the one above of LeBron James, which was created by James 23, or a completely recreated NBA Bubble, there are tons of options.

There are even things like custom scoreboards, redesigned basketballs, sneakers, and too much for me to recall every piece. Most of the mods can be found on NLSC, but there are other sources such as Shuajota.com.

Take a look at some of the update player renders I’ve grabbed from modders.

If you have a solid PC for gaming, the ability to comprehend some very simple to moderately difficult instructions for installing mods, and you enjoy the franchise experience in NBA 2K21, you should probably give it a look on Steam.

