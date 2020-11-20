NBA 2K21 Surprisingly Releases Major Roster Update

NBA 2K21 Credit: NBA 2K

The NBA Draft took place on Wednesday night, and quite honestly, considering the way COVID-19 has impacted the development of NBA 2K21 and the league, I didn’t expect to see the rookies added to the game until next month.

However, 2K had a pleasant surprise for fans on Thursday morning. The entire draft class has been added to the proper teams, and the trades that were made official with the league had already been updated.

2K also smartly utilized the scans from the rookies it used in MyTeam for NBA 2K20, and added a few more to add a bit of authenticity to the update. Obviously, due to COVID-19, 2K was unable to scan every player.

However, the developers did do a pretty solid job utilizing their own create-a-player suite to fill in the gaps for the rookies they were unable to scan.

Here is a look at all of the rookies that were added.

MORE FOR YOU

Quite honestly, I was expecting there to be a major offseason roster update some time next month with the season beginning on December 22.

However, 2K has smartly decided to give its MyNBA and Play Now Online users access to updated rosters which enables them go on their way with realistic teams sooner rather than later.

There are a few issues still lingering with the next-gen version of NBA 2K21, but roster accuracy isn’t one of them. Expect to see more updates as free agency deals are signed over the next couple of weeks, but credit 2K for staying in step with the league during these odd times.

Source