NBA 2K21’s New Next-Gen Kobe Bryant Renders Show Massive Improvement

written by Forbes November 4, 2020
This is more like it.

After years of offering a sub-par render for late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, 2K has spruced up his likeness on all fronts for the soon-to-be-released next-gen versions of the game on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The image above is a high-resolution look at an older version of Bryant on next-gen, and here is another, both of which were shared by the NBA 2KTV Twitter accounts.

Prior to this tweet, we also saw an updated render of the “Frobe” version of Bryant.

The rest of the week should feature more game-related info as there are still a number of aspects of the game that still haven’t been revealed. We haven’t had an extensive look at MyTeam, MyNBA, The new Neighborhood (although that is likely imminent) and some of the other smaller aspects of the game.

Don’t expect this to be the last Bryant representation in the game. 2K is likely to use several aspects of the title to pay homage to the Lakers legend throughout the next-gen version of the game.

