Nearly 3 Out Of 4 U.S. Voters Support Mask Mandate, Poll Finds

TOPLINE

Nearly three in four U.S. voters and a majority of Republicans support a mask mandate in their state, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds, an indication the partisan divide over masks and facial covering requirements may be fading.

People wearing facemaks attend an outdoor Sunday service at Saints Simon & Jude Catholic Church in … [+] Huntington Beach, California, on July 19, 2020. – Given the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state of California and the mask’s controversy in the US, where some people dont want to wear facemasks, the virus continue to spread, and some churches are offering outdoor Sunday services. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

KEY FACTS

The poll, a survey of 1,991 registered voters conducted from July 17-19, comes as governors across the country weigh implementing mask mandates as the virus surges. 72% of registered voters support a mask mandate while 86% of Democrats and 58% of Republicans support requiring face coverings. Democrats are twice as likely as GOP voters to “strongly support” face mask mandates, a sign a split still remains. 28 governors have mandated masks in their state, according to a CNN tracker, including some GOP governors in states like Alabama, Arkansas and Texas. President Trump does not support a national mask mandate and only recently began wearing a mask in public.

Key background

Recent polling shows more Republicans are wearing facial coverings in recent weeks as the virus has surged across the country. An Axios/Ipsos poll released last week found that 45% of Republicans said they’re wearing facial coverings “all the time,” an increase from 35% at the end of June.

Crucial quote

During an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday, Trump said he’s a “a believer in masks” but does not support a national mask mandate. “I leave it up to the governors,” Trump said. On Tuesday, Trump offered perhaps his most enthusiastic support for facial coverings yet: “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact,” Trump said of masks.

Surprising fact

On Monday, Trump tweeted a picture of himself wearing a mask. Later that night, he was spotted “socializing without a mask on at his downtown Washington hotel,” Politico reports.

Tangent

Last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) sparked controversy when he sued the city of Atlanta for its mask mandate.

Further reading

‘It Will Probably Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Trump Projects Rare Seriousness About Virus In Briefing (Forbes)

Bipartisan majority supports statewide mask mandates, poll finds (Politico)

Republicans Wearing Masks More As Coronavirus Surges, Poll Finds (Forbes)

These are the states requiring people to wear masks when out in public (CNN)

Trump encourages Americans to wear masks, and warns pandemic may “get worse before it gets better” (CBS News)

Source