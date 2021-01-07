5 Things You Need at Your Launch Event

If you’re starting a new business or expanding an existing company, a launch event is a great way to raise brand awareness and kickstart sales. However, any successful event requires in-depth planning, so make sure you give yourself enough time to cover all bases. To get started, take a look at these five things you’ll definitely need at your launch:

1. Guests

It goes without saying that you’ll need guests to attend if you want your launch to be a success. Of course, persuading members of the public to give up their time isn’t always easy. To ensure there’s enough buzz around the event, you’ll need to give people a sure-fire reason to attend. Furthermore, you can boost attendance by publicising the event and date well in advance.

2. Promotions

When you offer great deals or promotions it gives people a reason to turn up at your launch. Whether you give away free products, reward guests with money off vouchers or invite your first customers to be VIP brand ambassadors, make sure your promotions appeal to your target audience.

3. Event Insurance

Whenever you’re hosting an event it’s important to ensure you’ve got the right insurance in place. One day public liability insurance is ideal for special events and is a budget-friendly way to meet your legal obligations. Remember – standard business or property insurance is unlikely to cover events, so it’s well worth taking out specific insurance to protect yourself and your company.

4. Staff

When people attend your launch, it’s a great opportunity for you to engage with them. This might be the first time that people have interacted with your brand, so you’ll want to ensure they have a positive experience. To do this, you’ll need to have enough staff on hand to field queries and showcase products. You can even hire temporary promotional staff if you really want to ramp up the excitement and boost engagement.

5. Theme

Choosing a theme for your event can be tricky but it’s important to have a thread that ties the event, your brand and your business together. Furthermore, you’ll want to make sure that the theme you choose appeals to your target audience. If you’re launching a toy company, for example, a family-friendly extravaganza throughout the day might be the ideal launch event. Alternatively, if you’re releasing a new alcoholic beverage, a sophisticated evening drinks reception might be more appropriate.

When to Start Planning Your Event

As soon as you’ve confirmed your launch date, it’s time to begin planning your event. Whether you hire dedicated event planners or manage things yourself, be sure to leave yourself enough time to plan, publicise, and promote your launch. With physical and digital countdowns, PR in the local press and even nationwide coverage, you can ensure your big event makes a very big impact.