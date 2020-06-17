Need More Time Back In Your Day? 15 Real Estate Tasks To Outsource

The life of a real estate agent is a busy one, especially as your business grows. You need to make the most of your available time, but juggling your daily administrative tasks can seem impossible when you’re trying to increase your client base.

For many up-and-coming real estate agents, outsourcing certain day-to-day work is the best way to free up time in their day. That’s why we asked the members of Forbes Real Estate Council which tasks are ideal to delegate to someone else. Take a look at your to-do list and start outsourcing these 15 tasks so you can spend more time on the important tasks only you can do.

Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Marketing Activities

Marketing activities can turn into a full-time job. Marketing yourself might seem like a good option to save money and time, but it’s likely to result in lost revenue. Investing some time in interviewing marketing companies is likely to save you a large amount of time in the long run. It is essential to draw up a blueprint of your marketing vision and hire an expert to bring it to life. – Marco Del Zotto, High Elevation Realty – RE/MAX Alliance

2. Reoccurring Tasks And Activities

More than anyone, real estate agents can appreciate the value of leverage. It helps aspiring buyers achieve their dreams of homeownership by purchasing homes with as much as 97% leverage (financing) from banks via a mortgage. In my opinion, taking some time to create templates for reoccurring tasks and activities can help agents leverage their productivity and efficiencies, and earn new business. – Shmuel Shayowitz, Approved Funding

3. ‘Back-Office’ Support

I believe you can outsource just about everything that requires “back office” support. It’s the 80/20 rule where you get 80% of the benefit from 20% of your activities. If being the rainmaker is what you are good at, then focus on that. After all, we are in sales and especially during these difficult times when our clients require our advisory services more than ever. – Alex Zylberglait, Marcus & Millichap

4. Prospect Calls

I used to do all of my prospect calls and I wasted insane amounts of time. I now have a few assistants that do some preliminary screening work and I step in after that first filter. I have saved a lot of time doing this. – Tony Acosta, Real Team Realty

5. Accounting Tasks

Developing systems and processes for expense and revenue management requires some upfront planning, but the long-term time savings (headaches) is immense. Leave the accounting, payroll and bookkeeping to the experts so you can focus on growing your business. – Johnny Vong, Blackfish Capital LLC

6. Professional Photography

Outsource your photo needs to a professional photographer. Taking your own photos of listings not only takes up a lot of your time, but will also not present the home in the best light possible to a potential buyer. Hiring an expert will make the property look topnotch. It will shine both online and in print advertising. Photos with good lighting and proper angles can make all the difference. – Don Wenner, DLP Real Estate Capital

7. Marketing Planning And Research

Many brokerages are offering services to agents now that help agents free up time and focus on their business growth. Imagine no longer worrying about branding, strategy for targeting new clients or creating mailers/email campaigns. This is the next phase to help agents grow their business and free up time. – Christopher Lazarus, Sellect Realty, LLC

8. Data Entry

Declutter your agenda by outsourcing simple data entry tasks. If the task at hand doesn’t require your expertise or input, then allow someone else to do it and focus your valuable time on tasks in which your expertise comes to play. This is part of what experts mean when they say “work smart, not hard.” – Rodolfo Delgado, Replay Listings

9. Your Weakest Areas

Before deciding what to outsource, it’s important to audit your strengths and weaknesses. I’ve found that people typically procrastinate or are slower on items that they don’t enjoy or aren’t good at. Through tools like personality tests and strength finders, you can learn what tasks play to your own personal strengths and then outsource those that don’t. – Jennifer Anderson, Anderson Coastal Group

10. Bookkeeping

Bookkeeping can be a lot, but even more so in accounting season. I went through three accountants before I found one I love. With his knowledge and passion to know the industry inside and out, he saves me from huge blunders and opens my eyes to opportunities to grow. Having a third party handle my bookkeeping has been essential for my business. – Heidi Burkhart, Dane Real Estate

11. Follow-Up Texts And Emails

Nowadays, follow up texts and emails could easily be done with a single click of a button. However, follow up calls (especially to warm leads) should never be done by anyone but you. Real estate sales is a relationship management business. The more personal time you spend on prospective clients, the stronger your relationship becomes and the more likely these will turn into sales. – Ron Costa, The Eighty Two Group

12. Digital Advertising

Your strength as a real estate agent is selling homes, not creating websites, taking listing photos or online advertising. Hiring a team to handle your digital marketing can boost your brand awareness and increase customer acquisition. Although this is another business cost, it will give you more time to talk to customers. Focus on what you do best, which is being a sales agent. – Chuck Hattemer, Onerent

13. Everything You Don’t Like Doing

Operate purely form the perspective of the “highest and best you.” In other words, outsource everything that you don’t like doing. If you are the team captain/leader and you primarily are the face of the business, then that’s all you should do. Hire a fulfillment team that does everything else and you go out there drive in the business to your office. – Bobby Bryant, Ask Doss

14. Everything You Can

Real estate is largely based on your ability to sell and your ability to understand your market and your numbers. The vast majority of everything else should be systemized or delegated when possible. From file management, marketing, cold calling and scheduling. Make sure the actions that matter the most are what you focus the most time on. Being productive is always smarter than being busy! – Alex Vasquez, Rhino Realty Property Management

