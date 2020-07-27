Netflix Announces ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin,’ A New Live-Action Prequel Series

The Witcher

What are you allowed to make when you’re responsible for one of the most popular series in Netflix history?

Anything you want.

Today, Netflix has announced that despite The Witcher only having wrapped season 1, they have already greenlit a new live-action project from the universe, The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six part prequel series from original showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra, with Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski on board as a producer and creative consultant.

Blood Origin will take place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, when the Conjunction of the Spheres took place, the cataclysmic event responsible for all the monsters and magic leaking into the world. The story is mostly about the Elven world before those pesky humans showed up and started ruining everything. According to the show’s description, it seems like the timeline will be altered where we will actually see the Conjunction of the Spheres happen despite the books describing it as happening 1,500 years before Geralt’s story, so the math is a tiny bit fuzzy there.

Here’s de Barra on the scope of the show:

“I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

I am not exactly sure who “the first Witcher” actually will be, but presumably they are the main character of the miniseries. This is being pitched as a “limited series,” meaning it will end after these six episodes rather than be a fully new spin-off. Though anything that gets popular enough can expand in scope, as we saw with HBO’s “limited series” Big Little Lies, among others.

It’s a bit unclear if it was always the plan to make this prequel series, or if this might somehow be related to the ongoing pandemic shutting down production of The Witcher season 2. There is no timeline for Blood Origin or The Witcher season 2 at this point, given the ongoing filming issues, so we don’t know which one will arrive first.

I mean, I trust Hissrich at this point, given how well she did with the first season of the show. I do think it may be a bit of a problem that the show will lack The Witcher’s best asset, Henry Cavill as Geralt, but I mean, it’s six episodes, how much can really go wrong? I am sure that Witcher fans are excited to see a live retelling of the Conjunction of the Spheres, and if this is going to tide us over until more Geralt, I guess it’s better than nothing. More info to come, but all we know now is that Blood Origin is filming in the UK.

