New England Patriots Captain James White Looks To ‘Stay On Top Of It’ As Camp Nears

On the heels of virtual spring workouts and meetings, running back James White enters the final year … [+] of his contract with the New England Patriots. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

While the New England Patriots are scheduled to return to Gillette Stadium at the end of July, running back James White knows there’s ground to run and catch between now and then.

More than ever after a spring of organized team activities that went on behind computer screens due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody’s just trying to find ways to stay in shape,” White told reporters during his video conference on Thursday. “Everybody’s going to be doing different things and have different access to different facilities in different states. Some stuff is closed; some stuff is open. You just have to find ways to lift weights, run, catch the football. Go over your football plays, go over your notes and stay on top of things. We don’t know when we’re going to start, whether it’s going to be earlier or later, so you just have to stay on top of it.”

White enters the final year of a three-year, $12 million contract extension. The team captain does so having tallied 320 career receptions in the regular season, trailing only Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk’s 411 for most among running backs in franchise history.

But there will be no mandatory minicamp for White and his New England teammates this June. There will be no joint practices with preseason opponents in the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants come August.

There will be a breaking-in period.

“It’s going to be tough those first few days in camp, or whenever we start, no matter how much you’re doing,” added White. “It’s going to be a little bit different once everything’s kind of flying around and your coaches are yelling and screaming and all things of that nature. It will be an adjustment. You just have to be in the best shape possible so whenever we get back out there you’re ready to go.”

Last December, White became the first back since the merger to record 24 touchdown catches through his initial six campaigns. On a screen pass versus the Cincinnati Bengals, he tied NFL greats in Brian Westbrook and Chuck Foreman. And as White slipped out of blitz pickup in the finale against the Miami Dolphins, he did so to reset the positional milestone.

White caught 72 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns during New England’s 2019 regular season. … [+] (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It has taken White 78 games to account for his 24 touchdowns through the air. Westbrook, in his opening 87 games with the Philadelphia Eagles, stands for now as the league’s fastest running back to ever reach 25.

White caught a handful of passes as a Patriots freshman. He didn’t catch his first TD until the midst of his sophomore year during a meeting with the Buffalo Bills.

His latest will arrive by way of either quarterback Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer. And while the on-field chemistry has become online chemistry in recent months, the Wisconsin product foresees an effect on familiar and unfamiliar faces alike.

“I think it’s going to be challenging for everybody, not just the younger guys,” White said. “Just not being together. We usually have two-and-a-half months of working together and forming that camaraderie, forming those relationships. We’re just kind of going to get thrown in the fire a little bit. So you have to come in, study your plays, be in condition so we can limit the amount of mistakes.”

New England called White’s name at pick No. 130 overall in the 2014 draft. Since then, he has gone on to rank No. 7 in receptions and No. 10 in receiving scores among the wideouts and tight ends selected in his draft class.

A place was earned on the organization’s All-Decade team this spring.

White carries a base salary of $3 million and a cap number of just shy of $4.6 million into 2020. The 28-year-old is set to carry those figures on a depth chart of investments that include Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor.

All await their next rep.

“At the snap of a finger you’ll be playing a game, so it will be challenging for everybody across the league and we’ll see who can face that adversity,” White continued. “We just have to make the most out of it.”

