New Online Platform Pairs Students With Local Black-Owned Tutoring Companies

As the summer comes to an end, students across the U.S. are facing a new reality come the fall: Many will be taking classes from home rather than heading back to school. Others will be adjusting to a hybrid learning model, meaning they’ll be taking a combination of in-person and virtual courses.

This is a challenge that’s likely to affect Black students—who are already disproportionately affected by the education achievement gap—the hardest.

“There’s a lot going on in education right now and it has been the main focus after Covid-19,” says Jay Veal, founder and CEO of tutoring company INC Education. “Our focus is students of color, who are critically important at this time, with learning gaps and technology equity gaps.”

To help ease the online learning curve, Veal launched edtech nonprofit Black Tutors of Social Media to connect young people of color with Black-owned tutoring services in their cities. The organization’s website will feature a directory of tutors and tutoring companies offering free services. Users can apply to search for tutors by subject, grade and gender.

“Black Tutors of Social Media is specifically for those Black-owned tutoring companies that are unfound,” says Veal. “I wanted to figure out how I could best serve the community and provide a space where these companies could collaborate on a platform.”

Black-owned tutors can go a long way in fostering motivation among Black students. Students with same-race teachers are more likely to enroll in college. Black students who have at least two Black teachers are 32% more likely to go to college. But it’s not just about coursework. Veal also hopes to facilitate mentorship relationships that help strengthen student engagement and ambition.

The website, still in development, is expected to launch in September, with an app to follow.

“This is a time when students of color need something for us by us,” says Veal. “A lot of parents are coming to us daily saying my child doesn’t know where to go. So BTSM is providing a permanent solution to students of color and families that need it most.”

