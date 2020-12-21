New Stimulus Package Offers $300 Unemployment Benefits And Other Aid To Jobless Americans

As many as 12 million Americans were on track to lose their jobless benefits during the holidays, as federal pandemic unemployment programs expired.

But after months of political in-fighting, lawmakers from both parties came together over the weekend to agree on a stimulus deal. The House and the Senate are both expected to pass the estimated $900 billion in relief measures that will extend and expand unemployment benefits, providing much-needed relief to millions. And outgoing President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law. Here’s what the stimulus bill includes for those who’ve lost income or work in the pandemic.

Pandemic unemployment benefit programs are extended

An estimated two-thirds of the Labor Department’s reported number of unemployment insurance recipients are in temporary programs that were created by the CARES Act in March and that were set to expire just after Christmas.

Those who have exhausted all of their regular state unemployment benefits are currently eligible to get up to 13 weeks of federally funded Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). And those who have lost their jobs and don’t qualify for regular state benefits can get up to 39 weeks of federal benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, program.

Both programs would have expired this month, but have now been extended under the new stimulus deal to March 14. And those receiving benefits as of March 14, 2021, can continue through April 5, 2021, as long as they haven’t reached the maximum weeks. PUA recipients can now receive a maximum of 50 total weeks of benefits—up from 39. And recipients of the PEUC program can now receive a maximum of 24 weeks of benefits, up from 13.

Because the legislation has been passed so close to year’s end, though, there may be a short gap in benefits for those eligible to participate in the programs.

New $300 federal supplemental unemployment benefits

The stimulus plan includes a new round of federal unemployment insurance supplements—this time at $300 per week. The benefits are set to last for up to 11 weeks, through mid-March. (They won’t cover retroactive unemployment.) All workers receiving regular unemployment benefits should be eligible for the extra payment.

The new benefits are similar to those passed in the CARES Act in March, which provided additional short-term $600 weekly federal payments to those who’d lost work or income because of the pandemic in addition to any regular state unemployment benefits.

After those expired at the end of July, President Donald Trump signed an executive action to pay up to a $300 per week supplemental unemployment payment. Under the so-called Lost Wages Assistance Program, U.S. states and territories had to submit an application and a plan for distributing the federal unemployment benefits to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which was charged with dispersing money from the Disaster Relief Fund.

All U.S. states were approved except for South Dakota, which opted out, as were Washington D.C., Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands—and Puerto Rico, which was the last to be approved on Oct. 7. They were approved to distribute up to six weeks of the $300 weekly benefits to eligible recipients, but funding fell short for some before then. Most states had stopped payments by November.

A $100 weekly boost for some who are self-employed

Some workers who are self-employed or have side gigs, but also earn some regular wages, will also get an additional $100 a week.

To be eligible for the additional benefit, you must have at least $5,000 a year in self-employment income but be disqualified from receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance because you are eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. The so-called mixed-earner supplemental benefit will be available through March 14, 2021.

Those who fall into this category may have been getting relatively low unemployment benefits since states base their benefit level on wages reported on annual W-2 tax forms, not on self-employment income.

Another round of direct stimulus payments

Additional one-time stimulus payments of $600 are also included in the stimulus package with families also getting $600 per child this time. The same income restrictions are expected to apply. So, individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income would qualify for the full payments. The adjusted gross income limit for a reduced payment is $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for a couple who filed taxes jointly. (The amounts are slightly higher if you have dependents.)

The payments are expected to start rolling out in January. Those with bank information on file with the IRS should get the money first as it can be directly deposited into their accounts.

States get more support for extended unemployment benefits

The stimulus bill also extends through March 14, 2021, the provision in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that provided temporary full federal financing of Extended Benefits for high-unemployment states. (States are normally required to pay 50 percent of the cost of extended benefits.) That makes it much more feasible for states with high unemployment to continue offering extended benefits.

According to the nonprofit Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which has analyzed state benefits, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as 23 states, now offer up to 20 weeks of extended unemployment benefits in addition to 26 weeks of regular benefits. These currently kick in after recipients have used up the 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance available through the CARES Act.

Ten of them offer 20 weeks of extended unemployment benefits: California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

Fourteen states offer 13 weeks: Alaska, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont and Washington. Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands offer the same.

North Carolina now provides 12 weeks of regular unemployment and six weeks of extended benefits.

Other states do not currently offer extended benefits. That could be because their unemployment rates aren’t high enough to trigger them (the state’s 13-week average insured unemployment rate must be above 5 percent). Or it may be because they haven’t opted for the additional voluntary trigger, which provides for extended benefits when the total unemployment rate is above 6.5 percent and is at least 10 percent higher than either of the prior two years.

Under the terms of the CARES Act, full federal funding for extended benefits would have expired on December 26, leaving states to cover 50 percent of the costs, so some may have opted out of the optional trigger for extended benefits. With the full federal funding in place, it’s likely more states will be able to offer the extended benefits through mid-March.

