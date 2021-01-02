New Year, New You, Deadline Notepad Olya Kobruseva

It’s that end of the year for all the boring, adult things we have to do, like HSA and IRA end-of-year deadlines. This stuff isn’t as daunting as it seems though and once you get it off your chest, you’ll feel better and be set up to begin the new year. This is a matter of sifting through bureaucratic websites and paperwork and getting everything lined up. Here are some tips and tricks:

Make It Easy

Don’t make this harder than it has to be. The IRS has a webpage dedicated to end-of-year IRA reminders, such as contribution limits. Sometimes meeting the end-of-year deadlines can be overwhelming, but somewhat surprisingly, the government often makes it easy to navigate and answers the questions you have. Look to the agencies as your first resource and see if they’ve linked to web pages and FAQs that can help you out. It’s best to go directly to the source first and then look elsewhere if your question hasn’t been answered.

Take a Deep Breath

With end of year deadlines, it’s helpful to take a deep breath and get yourself organized before you even dive in. Don’t stress yourself out before you’ve begun. Having a clear head is important to help you send in everything correctly and for making sure you didn’t miss anything. It’s helpful to even write out a To-Do list and physically cross or check off the deadlines that you’ve made. You could even take ten minutes to create an Excel spreadsheet with deadlines.

Use that FSA Money

If you don’t use your FSA money by December 31, it’s gone. This is money that your employer allowed you to set aside for healthcare purposes. You can use this for dental or vision care. So call up your dentist or optometrist and get an appointment in. In the future, you should start thinking about the FSA deadline around the fall so that you can get in to see your doctors before appointments fill up. And don’t forget to visit the FSA store to see what products you can buy. If you aren’t able to get in for a vision exam, spend your money there instead.

Check in If You Don’t Know

It’s easy to miss some of these deadlines if you don’t even know they exist. Check with your employer to see what sort of benefits you have and then do your research into any deadlines you may be missing. It’s hard to keep track, so don’t be embarrassed about asking. Sometimes employers have an internal portal you can check, or go straight to HR if you have further questions.

Treat Yourself

After you get all your deadlines in, it’s time to reward yourself. Part of starting fresh in the new year is coming into the new year with a good mindset. If you spent weeks or days stressed out about these deadlines, that won’t be a good way to start the new year. So, treat yourself to something nice—a day off, an at-home facial—and reset yourself for January.

I know the end-of-year deadlines aren’t exactly a good time, but you’ll thank yourself for getting everything in and even having time to spare for yourself. These are things that adults have to do and it feels good to do adult things and be responsible. The best part is you’ll be set up for the new year. And try to have some fun. Perusing the FSA store can be enjoyable! There’s some good stuff on there.

