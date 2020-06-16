New York City To Host U.S. Open And Western & Southern Open Without Fans

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 29: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams attend Arthur Ashe Kids … [+] Day 2015 at the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Uri Schanker/FilmMagic)

New York City will host the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open back-to-back in a tennis extravaganza later this summer.

The plan — originally reported earlier this month by Chris Clarey of the New York Times NYT — was officially unveiled Tuesday by the United States Tennis Association.

The news that the U.S. Open would take place as originally planned was first reported Sunday night by Forbes SportsMoney. The Western & Southern Open was originally slated for Aug. 15-23, with the U.S. Open set for Aug. 31-Sept. 13. It is expected that fans won’t be permitted at either event.

“The U.S. Open is closed, but it’s Open,” ESPN tennis broadcaster Patrick McEnroe said Tuesday by phone. “No fans.”

The official announcement was made Tuesday by Mike Dowse, the USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

“We are incredibly excited that Governor Cuomo and New York State have today approved our plan to host the 2020 US Open and 2020 Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center,” Dowse said.

“We recognize the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks.

“We now can give fans around the world the chance to watch tennis’ top athletes compete for a US Open title, and we can showcase tennis as the ideal social distancing sport. Being able to hold these events in 2020 is a boost for the City of New York and the entire tennis landscape.”

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 22: (L-R) Patrick McEnroe and John McEnroe discuss the point during an … [+] exhibition match after the Louis Armstrong Stadium Dedication Ceremony at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

McEnroe said the events will be aired on ESPN although it’s unclear if production will be on site.

“My guess is that we’ll be there,” McEnroe said. “My understanding is that in this situation it will only be ESPN, so we’ll be responsible for putting out the world feed. So all the broadcast locations will be just for ESPN, and it will be easier to socially distance the commentators. That’s easy.”

The idea of having a bubble in one area is similar to the NBA’s plan to restart in July at Orlando’s Walt Disney World.

“I think that’s a great idea,” McEnroe said. “You can do all the health precautions in one place as opposed to multiple locations would seem to make a lot of sense. Cincinnati is another big event on the calendar, so I think they’ll probably do it over 7-8 days not right before the Open, but leading up to the Open.”

ESPN announcer Rennae Stubbs said the USTA stood to lose a lot of money if the U.S. Open was canceled due to the pandemic. New York was hit worse than any state in the nation by the virus, and has been dealing with protests and riots in the wake of the George Floyd’s death.

The USTA reported just over $380 million in U.S. Open revenue in 2018 and paid out $53 million in player compensation, which amounts to about 14 percent of the total, the Times reported in 2018.

“The USTA obviously don’t have the luxury of what Wimbledon had, which was pandemic insurance,” Stubbs said. “So they are going to lose a tremendous amount of money if they don’t put the U.S. Open on. That’s clearly a driving force for them.

“It’s clearly important to have the TV rights [with ESPN] and get the money for those, which is why ESPN and we are so desperate to have it as well. It’s good for our viewers, it’s good for people around the world to watch the tennis. It brings in a tremendous amount of money for the USTA to be able to fund a lot of their programs. There’s a lot of things that trickle down by having the U.S. Open.”

The men’s and women’s tennis tours have been shut down since mid-March, and lower-ranked players have been unable to make money on the court since then.

“I would say 80-85 percent of the players would really appreciate getting back on the court and economically making some money and being able to do what they do for a living,” Stubbs said.

“At the same time it’s a huge logistical process that‘s going to have to happen for that to happen.”

2019 US Open Tennis Tournament- Day Fourteen. Winner Rafael Nadal of Spain with the winners trophy … [+] and Danill Medvedev of Russia with the runners up trophy with tennis legend Rod Laver who presented the trophies after the Men’s Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8th, 2019 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Western & Southern Open is the last major hardcourt warmup tournament before the U.S. Open. Russian Daniil Medvedev won the event in 2019 before his run to the U.S. Open final, where he lost a dramatic five-setter to Rafael Nadal. On the women side, American Madison Keys is the defending women’s champion.

There had been mention of potentially moving the U.S. Open to Indian Wells in Southern California after the coronavirus pandemic hit New York, but Stubbs said that is no longer an option.

Stacey Allaster, the USTA’s chief executive for professional tennis, told the Times coronavirus testing would be required for athletes and their travels before coming to New York, possibly on charter flights from different continents organized by the U.S.T.A.

“We will insist on a pretravel health questionnaire that they meet with local physicians and local doctors, and Covid-19 tests will be required for everyone,” she said. “They will have to have been symptom-free for a certain period of time before travel and have had no known contact with anyone with Covid-19.”

