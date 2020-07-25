Neymar Waiting For FC Barcelona To Make A Move And Sign Him Despite Financial Difficulties

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 24: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain warms up before the French Cup Final match … [+] between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Saint Etienne (ASSE) at Stade de France on July 24, 2020 in Paris, France.(Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

PSG star Neymar is waiting for FC Barcelona make a move and sign him, according to a report.

In France, newspapers such as Le Parisien have been cocksure in their assertions that the Brazilian is staying put in their country’s capital. Last Thursday, it was written that he will not only stay put in Ligue 1 in the upcoming 2020/2021 season, but is also willing to renew his contract.

In following through with this, the death knell would be sounded on the possibility of Barca being able to utilize the unique Webster Ruling while also pretty much ruling out the possibility of the forward being able to return to the Camp Nou at his peak.

Cash strapped thanks to financial restraints brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the Blaugrana have had to put plans to recapture Neymar for fees ranging from $150-200mn on the shelf.

Yet despite this, Neymar is apparently still holding out to see if Barcelona make a move for him, and those close to the player have explained to Mundo Deportivo that the Ballon d’Or hopeful is not ready to sit down with PSG and discuss fresh terms.

As Roger Torello relays, the same individuals have stressed that Neymar “will not rush” and “will not make a decision until he knows the intentions of Barça”. Simultaneously, he is also fully aware that the transfer market will not close until October.

Already refusing an eye-watering renewal premium of $116mn from the Qatari-backed outfit, it is added that Neymar hopes “the Catalan club will inform him if they will go for him” or, on the contrary, will “refuse to try to hire him this summer”.

His current deal expiring in 2022, FC Barcelona may be resigned to acquiring the generational talent on a free when he has already passed his 30th birthday.

Scoring the winner in the French Cup on Friday evening, the former Santos prodigy now has a Coupe de Ligue last dance to navigate before PSG restart their Champions League campaign.

Drawn against PSG in the quarter-finals, Thomas Tuchel’s men then have to see off either RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid to have a chance of lifting the big eared trophy in Lisbon that has eluded them.

