Nine Architectural Principles To Consider Before Building An IoT Platform

Ashok, CEO of UnfoldLabs, is an innovation veteran who believes in making the world a better place with futuristic technology products.

No longer a mere cutting-edge technology, IoT has shown its potential in transforming society and technology. It now also has a substantial economic impact: The global IoT market will exceed $1.5 trillion by 2025.

Though devices are being connected at a massive scale, 75% of IoT projects fail, according to a Cisco survey. This failure is due to too much device, data and cloud fragmentation. However, every company with an IoT idea wants to control the data and their customers and to own their own platform. Hence, we are seeing multiple IoT platforms entering the market with solutions that lack the real architectural principles of building a platform.

Here are nine design principles to consider before building your own IoT platform:

1. Scalability

By 2025, IoT will produce 79.4 zettabytes of data, much of which is unstructured. Owing to the massively diverse set of devices, even the platforms need to be distributed.

The microservices-based architecture should be used for such large data to be organized, scalable and reusable. This makes it possible to easily distribute applications where each service is independent of the other and can create, upgrade and scale without interfering with other services. (Here is a helpful use-case.)

2. Security

There will be 30 billion IoT devices by the end of 2020, but you should also look at the insecure deployment, lack of security updates and lack of visibility that are attracting hackers every 39 seconds.

Every IoT device should have a secured gateway endpoint and the data should feature in-flight and at-rest encryption. Appropriate network firewall design and communication should be secured between the transport and communication layers. It is an absolute necessity for periodic data and network security audit to identify anomalies and threats.

3. High Availability

There are many critical IoT systems like in healthcare whose outage can cost lives. To reduce outages, they need to have fault-tolerant architecture and operate in a High Availability (HA) environment. Data should be backed up and distributed in multiple locations to prevent data loss in case of a catastrophic event. The backup solution should maintain data integrity and should be easy to restore.

Additionally, there should be a failover strategy in place to redirect the end users’ request to standby and should be as seamless as possible.

4. Quick Deployment

Any IoT solution should be able to quickly deploy new features and updates. A centralized deployment model (such as Kubernetes, Docker Swarm or AWS Elastic Container Services) enables DevOps teams to test and deploy new services rapidly and automatically. This makes it easy to keep mission critical IoT solutions up to date with zero effects on end users.

5. Data Access Within Applications

Data accessed by IoT devices should be stored closer to reduce network latency and cost and to increase security. IoT devices should be connected through secure endpoints to send and receive data, and devices should be authenticated and authorized at every step. To reduce contention and optimize computing power, the IoT platforms that access data should process asynchronous data wherever possible.

6. Data Management

IoT devices generate massive amounts of data, but not all of it is required for processing. A good understanding of the data helps filtering unnecessary data, so you end up collecting and processing only relevant data — there is no use of big data and it captures the needed Smart Data.

Data generated must be looked at in a comprehensive manner for compliance and regulations. Make sure to understand the relevant legislation and regulations to know what security is mandatory.

7. Device Management

Imagine you successfully rolled out 20,000+ sensor nodes and gateways across three to four regions worldwide. After some time, you receive a notification that there is a bug in the gateway firmware, and you realize there is no way to update unless end users manually download the patches and update their devices on their own. Be ready and plan for some good device management.

8. Platform Monitoring

Every IoT application should be able to take preventive actions for events that could lead to any kind of disruption. They should not only alert with automated signals, but should also rapidly diagnose errors and be able to heal in case of malfunctioning.

9. Extensibility

IoT is at an exciting point in its evolution, and this technology will keep growing. The components used are shrinking to the smallest possible size and increasing in number, opening new opportunities for technology.

Whatever the IoT architecture’s design, it must be extensible. This feature will not only help in supporting the size but also in dynamic integration with other technologies.

Some Final Thoughts

There are too many IoT platforms out there because too many people want to build their own. You do not need to reinvent the wheel, and you should consider using existing platforms before building your own IoT platform.

The existing IoT platforms are built on standard cloud providers like AWS, GCP, Azure, etc. The data which we receive exponentially increases with the number of connected devices. Obviously, the cost of the data multiplies accordingly. If you consume all the data that is being sent irrespective of it being useful or not, the cost of the data sent by the cloud will skyrocket. One way to mitigate these costs is to take only the data that you need.

Finally, be very careful on what data you collect and where you collect it — otherwise, there might be a lot of legal and compliance issues with respect to privacy. For example, GDPR fines in case of data breaches or non-compliance can be very high.

