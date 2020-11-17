Nine Risks Entrepreneurs Should Be Aware Of When Starting Their First Business

Starting a business from scratch is no easy feat, and entrepreneurs often understand that sacrifices must be made in order to succeed. A great amount of time, effort and planning goes into building a business. With proper research and careful study, you can avoid many of the common mistakes new leaders make.

But with little to no experience under your belt, you may not be fully aware of all the risks and liabilities you need to watch out for when committing yourself to business ownership. That’s why we asked nine members of Young Entrepreneur Council about the risks they think new founders need to look out for when starting their business, and about the strategies they might use to mitigate them.

Young Entrepreneur Council members discuss the risks of business ownership. Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Not Solving A Real Problem With Your Product Or Service

In the world of venture-backed technology companies, one of the biggest reasons for failure is that the company is solving a problem that doesn’t really exist, or one that isn’t valuable enough to solve in the first place. The best way to de-risk this is by having direct exposure to the problem. If you can’t solve problems you have direct exposure to, try solving ones that you have a lot of familiarity with, either through industry experience or through your calls with customers who feel the pain themselves and are willing to pay to have it solved. Whichever method you pick, don’t try the approach of building a full product first and then seeing if people will pay money for it. – Ashwin Sreenivas, Helia

2. Losing Sense Of Your Personal Life

As founders, we have a tendency to be completely invested in our organizations. I’ve often heard founders refer to their businesses as their children. The danger in this approach is that startups become all-consuming, which can lead to potential burnout and for the founders to ignore the real relationships and people in their lives. While it’s natural for a startup organization to be all-consuming, founders can mitigate that risk by scheduling time to invest in personal health and well-being the same way they schedule meetings. For founders with significant others, dear friends and/or children in their lives, scheduling time to nurture relationships is critical to making other people feel like the priorities they are. – Carrie Rich, The Global Good Fund

3. Overlooking The Small Details

Sometimes when starting a venture people need to prepare themselves for execution errors. Some leaders are so focused on the bigger picture that they tend to overlook the crucial details. This may result in major problems. A good way to mitigate such a risk is to delegate tasks to your teammates. That way it’s easier to pay attention to detail and prevent errors that may lead to bigger problems in the future. – Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

MORE FOR YOU

4. The Potential To End Up In Massive Debt

You may lose all your capital and end up badly in debt. This is not a joke—many starting entrepreneurs run a loss on their first business and find themselves in a worse position than before. Some can borrow money from wealthy family members if they have that option, but not everyone does. You need to cover your bases and prepare for running a loss. Diversify your funds and don’t go all-in with a new venture. Create backup accounts, emergency nest eggs or credit lines on request if you can. Have venture capitalists ready to provide assistance if you have made negotiations with them. Take risks when your business needs it, but don’t go bankrupt for that. – Duran Inci, Optimum7

5. Inaccurate Tax Compliance

One of the biggest liabilities that aspiring and new entrepreneurs should consider is the relevant tax implications for their business entity type. It’s critical entrepreneurs understand and comply with local, state and federal tax laws. It’s worth it for an entrepreneur to hire an accountant or tax attorney to ensure their business adheres to all tax codes to prevent receiving an unpaid tax bill with penalties. – Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

6. The Possibility Of Being Hacked

One of the liabilities that scared me to death when I started was the fear that we would get hacked—that our customer data would end up compromised and we would essentially end up shut down. I decided to mitigate that risk by studying online security heavily before our page went live. Due to my research, I was able to get our site up to date and as close to 100% secure as I could before our launch date. – Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

7. Overcommitting On Inventory

It’s hard to build a business when you’ve manufactured more products than you can sell. Instead, try to figure out more lean manufacturing methods that will allow you to fulfill demand as it comes in. This also ensures you can pivot to different products as needed if market conditions or consumer preferences shift. The ability to manufacture in lower quantities also helps with your cash flow and allows you to invest in more research and development, marketing and more so that your business can stay agile. – Firas Kittaneh, Zoma Mattress

8. The Mental And Emotional Toll

You regularly hear about the financial risks involved in starting a business, but rarely does anyone mention the mental and emotional commitment. You’re giving up a lot of time, energy and space to your business and that cannot be underestimated. Once you start, there’s no going back. You need to be on top of your company around the clock to ensure it’s operating smoothly and that your team is equipped to bring it to success. It’s important to assess your mental health while running a business and make sure you’re taking care of yourself no matter what. Your well-being comes first. – Jared Atchison, WPForms

9. Being Too Scared To Take Any Risks

The biggest risk any business owner needs to be aware of when starting out is being too scared to take risks! The biggest regret you’ll ever have is not trying. I know it’s scary, but this is why you made the leap to become a business owner. Every failure is a learning opportunity, and with great risk comes great reward. The obligation you have as a business owner is to “try.” If you hold back, then that will be your biggest disadvantage. I’m not saying be reckless, but I am saying to listen to that voice and go for it. You can mitigate the risk by diversifying. If you roll out a risky product, match it with a conservative product. Take the risk when your company has the bankroll to weather the storm if it does fail. Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket, but try! Take the risk, and go for it. – Bill Mulholland, ARC Relocation

Source