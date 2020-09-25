Breaking
Nintendo Just Stealth Released ‘Kirby Fighters 2’ For The Switch

September 25, 2020
Nintendo Just Stealth Released ‘Kirby Fighters 2’ For The Switch

Out of nowhere, we have got a new Kirby fighting game for the Switch and it looks great.

If you missed the first Kirby Fighters, that was actually a sub-game for Kirby: Triple Deluxe on the 3DS back in 2014. However, a separate Kirby Fighters Deluxe was also released separately on the Nintendo eShop for the 3DS not that long after.

The original Kirby Fighters game had a real Super Smash Bros. vibe to it and the new Kirby Fighters 2 seems to follow on in that tradition.

What’s a bit odd is that we had practically no real news that this game was in development or even coming out.

I am not complaining though, any new Kirby game is always welcomed and especially when it looks as wonderful as this.

The game supports 4 player multiplayer, 4 player local play and online play, so you’re definitely covered if you want to battle with your friends or online.

Anyway, Kirby Fighters 2 is now out on Switch and is available on the Nintendo eShop.

