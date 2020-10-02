Breaking
Home General No Going Back: COVID And Crisis Innovation (video)
General

No Going Back: COVID And Crisis Innovation (video)

written by Forbes October 2, 2020
No Going Back: COVID And Crisis Innovation (video)

Innovation experts David Wright and Detlef Krause explore how global leaders are pandemic-proofing their organizations. 

 The COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored what we already knew: With or without crisis, innovation is the key to success. Organizations that focus solely on stabilization and survival will fall behind, while those that look for new growth opportunities will emerge as winners.  

Yet companies must have an agile, resilient digital infrastructure upon which to innovate. 

In this fireside chat, ServiceNow chief innovation officer Dave Wright and Detlef Krause the company’s, VP and general manager for Germany, examine the big picture—discussing how organizations in Germany and worldwide can survive the COVID economy while laying the groundwork for our next normal. 

COVID-19 also presents a unique opportunity to break old habits and move forward in new ways—using digital workflows to modernize processes and enable changed modes of work. Both Dave and Detlef believe we have the chance to transition from siloed solutions to integrated processes across the board.  

[Is your business built resilient? Take this quiz to find out.] 

 Their message is clear: Together we are stronger and more innovative. By using technology to build agility and resiliency, we can all survive the COVID economy.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

In The Hot Seat With Forbes Advisor India:...

U.S. Retail Fuel Industry Evolving To Meet Challenges...

Is Charging Infrastructure A Bottleneck To Tesla’s Growth?

Quickfire Questions: Patricia Bright

Madden 21 Commercial: ‘Spokesplayer’ Is EA’s Best Spot...

3 Reasons A Stimulus Bill Might Never Happen

September Crypto Recap: MicroStrategy Doubles Down On Bitcoin,...

Android Messages Soundly Beats Apple iMessage With Brilliant...

Extra $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefits Are Still Going...

Overwatch Is Testing A Soldier 76 Buff In...

ESG Metrics: A Path Forward For Companies

‘Moriarty The Patriot’ Makes A Hero Of Holme’s...

Contact Us Page Tips: Move From Blah to...

eToro Announces Staking For Cardano And Tron

The Scientologist Billionaire Trying To Make A New...

Stock Market: Here Comes October With Scary Tricks...

President’s Remarks About COVID-19 At First Debate True...

FIFA 21 Gameplay: Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

Digital Strategy Consulting

Social Security’s Government Pension Offset (GPO)-A Common Sense...

Leave a Comment