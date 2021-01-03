No, Polar Bears Do Not Live In Antarctica. But Could They?

A polar bear standing upright on ice in the Arctic. getty

It is a common misconception that polar bears roam the world’s southernmost continent, to the frustration of many scientists. Given the similarities between Antarctica and the real home of polar bears, the Arctic, this confusion is quite understandable. So why is it that polar bears are only found near the North Pole?

It Started With Pangea

Millions of years ago, Earth’s continents sat together as a single super-continent: Pangea. Animals of the time could travel across landscapes which are now separated by massive oceans. But when Pangea broke apart about 200 million years ago, this level of animal mixing came to a halt.

It just so happened that the ancestor of today’s polar bears ended up on the continental slices that became Europe, Asia, and North America. These ancestors gave rise to North America’s brown bears 1.4 million years ago, well after Pangea broke apat. It wasn’t for another 1 million years that an albino version of the brown bear evolved and began to thrive in the Arctic, making the polar bear a relatively recently-evolved animal in Earth’s long history.

Antarctica was once a part of the Pangea supercontinent, too, before slowly drifting south. But unlike the pieces that went north, no bear ancestors were along for the ride south – or at least, no ancestor able to survive the harsh Antarctic climate.

Conservation Through Re-Location?

Thanks to wildlife photographers like Paul Nicklen and Cristina “Mitty” Mittermeier, the plight of the Arctic’s polar bears has captured global attention. Polar bears depend on the frozen ocean to hunt for their main sources of food: seals and walrus. Unfortunately, the rapid loss of the Arctic’s sea ice has reduced these hunting grounds substantially, causing many polar bears to starve. Now, polar bears are on the brink of extinction.

The loss of polar bears at the hands of melting sea ice has led some to suggest relocating these beloved animals to Antarctica. The amount of sea ice is shrinking in Antarctica, too, but nowhere near as rapidly as in the Arctic. If polar bears are given sturdy ground, might they learn to survive?

While it’s true that the Antarctic has an appropriate climate for polar bears and food for them to eat, relocating the bears south is far from foolproof. For one, Antarctica is largely lacking in land predators similar to the polar bear. Without these types of predators, penguins and seals have evolved to be rather confident when hanging out above the water.

In fact, when the first people arrived in Antarctica, they noted how the penguins’ fearless curiosity made them a remarkably easy food source for shipwrecked explorers. If polar bears were introduced to the Antarctic, penguins would be like lame ducks for the polar bears to feast upon. With these known advantages, the polar bear stands to overindulge on Antarctic prey, which could lead to devastating consequences for Antarctica’s long-term residents.

The unknown repercussions of introducing polar bears to Antarctica’s penguins and seals speak to a larger problem with this type of human intervention: the unknown. Even if scientists and conservationists came up with a fool-proof way to prevent introduced polar bears from destroying Antarctica’s native penguin and seal populations, the potential for unintended consequences to erupt is massive.

There are also significant logistical barriers to moving polar bears to Antarctica since the continent is not under the control of a single country. Instead, Antarctica is managed under a treaty ratified by fifty-four countries. Under this agreement, the introduction of polar bears to Antarctica would require the unanimous support of all member states. Given how challenging it has been to add marine protected areas to Antarctica, it’s unlikely a controversial plan to introduce polar bears to the continent would ever achieve the required unanimous approval.

Climate change remains the root of the polar bear’s demise. Even if re-locating polar bears to Antarctica came without ecological consequences or international resistance, Antarctica would likely only provide temporary refuge for the species. With the coverage of ice decreasing nearly every year, Antarctica, too, is suffering from the effects of climate change. Given this harsh reality, reducing our global greenhouse gas emissions may be the best means to give polar bears a fighting chance at survival.

