‘Nonlethal Beanbags’ From Police Cause Serious Injury, Possible Brain Damage

AUSTIN, TX – JULY 26: People hold up signs outside Austin Police Department after a vigil for … [+] Garrett Foster on July 26, 2020 in downtown Austin, Texas. Garrett Foster, 28, who was armed and participating in a Black Lives Matter protest, was shot and killed after a chaotic altercation with a motorist who allegedly drove into the crowd. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images) Getty Images

In a city like Austin—the capital of Texas, the self-proclaimed “live music capital of the world” and the best place in the nation to be “weird”—emergency room doctors are used to all kinds of injuries coming through the doors day after day. The protests against police brutality and racial injustice in early June were no different—until the doctors realized what kinds of injuries were coming in.

“We’re just there to treat the injured,” said Jayson Aydelotte, MD, an associate professor of surgery and perioperative care at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. He said he and his colleagues at the Dell Seton Medical Center’s emergency department don’t ask any more questions than are necessary to treat patients’ wounds. But after multiple people were rushed in with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, the doctors were perplexed.

“I was there with Dr. Aydelotte on that first night when most of these people came in, and the thing that struck me the most was that we had these patients with these penetrating injuries coming in, and we didn’t really where they came from,” said Kristofor Olson, MD, PhD, a surgical resident at Dell Med. It turned out they were coming from the “non-lethal beanbag rounds” the Austin Police Department was using for crowd control at the protests in downtown Austin. Aydelotte, Olson and their colleagues published their findings in the New England Journal of Medicine on August 14.

Some people had minor injuries and were quickly released: a 31-year-old man with a large cut on his elbow. A 24-year-old woman with a bruise in her abdomen.

But then there was the 18-year-old man with 2 inches of his scalp sliced open and brain hemorrhaging. A 26-year-old woman’s internal brain bleeding was so bad she was sent to intensive care.

At first, though, the doctors didn’t know what the patients had been shot with.

“We were told these are a bunch of gunshot wound victims, and that’s what we thought—these look like shotgun wounds,” Aydelotte said. Indeed, the doctors found bags of lead shot lodged in several patients’ bodies.

“When we pulled the beanbag out of them, we said, what is this thing?” Aydelotte said. “Several people came in with a beanbag or beanbag parts in them, and we’ve never really seen that before.”

Aydelotte has already seen a lot: as an Army veteran who spent a few tours in Iraq, he said he’s “seen every lethal and hyper-lethal thing you can imagine.” They all do the same thing: “make holes in you and break your bones and kill you.”

He expected that non-lethal beanbag rounds would resemble hackeysacks that fly into people and cause some bruising. “These are a whole lot more like real weapons than they are this hypothetical beanbag,” Aydelotte said.

Of the 19 patients treated with these wounds in the ER over two days, eight people were admitted to the hospital, and seven needed an operation of some kind. The doctors removed beanbags from four patients’ bodies, including a bag embedded in a 29-year-old woman’s broken jaw with multiple other facial fractures. A 16-year-old boy spent six days in the hospital, including the ICU, after a beanbag fractured and then lodged in his skull.

Two days after the boy’s head injury, the Austin Police Department announced they would no longer use bean bag rounds, but Aydelotte and Olson want to be sure other cities understand the kind of damage beanbags could cause.

“Police departments and communities should be aware that using these devices can cause way more harm than what everyone, including us, expected,” Aydelotte said. In their NEJM research letter, the authors wrote that beanbag munitions are not appropriate for use in crowd control.

“The concept of a rubber bullet or getting hit with a beanbag sounds kinds of cartoonish until you step back and realize, wow, this is really hurting people, not just bouncing off and leaving a bruise,” Olson said.

