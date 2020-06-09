North Korea Shuts Down All Communication With ‘Enemy’ South Korea

TOPLINE

North Korea announced Tuesday that it will sever all lines of communication with South Korea, in the latest signal that Kim Jong Un’s regime is adopting an increasingly confrontational stance towards its neighbor after more than two years of detente and failed peace talks.

North Korea “will completely cut off and shut down” the liaison line, as well as military communication channels, between the North and the South starting at noon on Tuesday, the state-owned Korean Central News Agency reported. North Korean officials have decided to treat South Korea as an “enemy,” according to the report, and this will be the first in a series of actions designed to “make the betrayers and riff raff pay for their crimes.” The decision was in large part spearheaded by Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has had an increasingly high-profile role in the country’s leadership. It also comes five days after Yo Jong took charge of relations with South Korea: She had threatened to close the liaison office unless Seoul stopped activists from sending pro-democracy leaflets across the border. Experts believe that the Kim regime could be using the dispute over leaflets to manufacture a crisis and force concessions from the South—a tactic that has been often used in its international relations playbook. “It’s likely that this shut down isn’t just about sending leaflets over the border—but instead, all part of a grander plan by Pyongyang,” according to BBC Seoul correspondent Laura Bicker. “It’s also a good distraction domestically,” as North Korea continues to face hardships related to economic sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

United Nations human rights expert Tomas Ojea Quintana, who specializes in North Korea, warned on Tuesday that the country faces “widespread food shortages and malnutrition.” That’s only been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and a five-month border closure with China, which is North Korea’s largest trading partner. Covid-19 has brought “drastic economic hardship to North Korea,” Quintana said, adding that trade with China fell 90% in March and April. According to a spokeswoman for the U.N.’s World Food Program, more than 10 million people in North Korea—or 40% of the population—are in dire need of humanitarian aid.

“We have reached a conclusion that there is no need to sit face-to-face with the South Korean authorities and there is no issue to discuss with them, as they have only aroused our dismay,” the report said.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, for its part, responded on Tuesday: “The inter-Korean hotlines are fundamental means of communication which should be maintained as per agreement between the Koreas,” it said. “Our government will keep the agreements between the two Koreas and make efforts toward peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.”

As questions emerged surrounding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s possible death in late April, Kim Yo Jong—the disappearing dictator’s sister and close confidante—took the spotlight. Nicknamed the “Ivanka Trump of North Korea,” many geopolitical experts pegged her to be next in line for succession to North Korea’s top job.

The cross-border lines of communication between the two countries were originally established in 2018, after peace talks between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Officials had held twice-daily phone conversations, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., since then—but the South’s calls have recently gone unanswered amid the escalating tensions. In making her decision, Kim Jong Yo alleged that the leaflet campaign from South Korea was a hostile act that violated the peace talks.

North Korea continues to face economic sanctions, after nuclear disarmament talks with the United States ran into a stalemate in early 2019: A planned summit between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump broke down.

