November Crypto Recap: Regulatory Threats, Stanley Druckenmiller Likes Bitcoin, Silk Road-Related BTC Seized

With November coming to an end just days ago, here is brief recap of all major Bitcoin and cryptocurrency news events of the past month.

Stanley Druckenmiller Embraces Bitcoin

One of the most notable stories this past month was the news that Stanley Druckenmiller, a world-famous asset manager, is a fan of Bitcoin.

In an interview with CNBC, the Wall Street veteran said that he thinks Bitcoin will “work even better” than gold “if the gold bet works.” He believes that gold is a hedge against inflation and a devaluation of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies.

He did not disclose how much Bitcoin he owns, though stated that he does own “multiples more” in gold than the leading cryptocurrency.

Another reason Druckenmiller likes Bitcoin is because of the fact that millennial investors and “west coast money” likes the asset, maybe more so than gold or equities.

His comment about Bitcoin comes just months after another prominent billionaire investor, Paul Tudor Jones, also embraced BTC as a better bet against inflation than gold.

Blackrock CIO Also Touts Bitcoin as Gold Alternative

The CIO of Fixed Income at BlackRock BLK , Rick Rieder, also recently threw his weight behind Bitcoin.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager. Rieder himself presides over $1.2 trillion worth of assets, per a 2016 Forbes article.

The executive stated that he thinks Bitcoin will “take the place of gold” to a large extent:

“Do I think it’s a durable mechanism that […] will take the place of gold to a large extent? Yeah, I do, because it’s so much more functional than passing a bar of gold around.”

Similarly to Druckenmiller, the executive also noted that he likes Bitcoin due to the fact that younger investors are attracted to it over other assets.

Skybridge Capital Looking to Acquire Cryptocurrency Investments: SEC Filing

Following other institutional players, Skybridge Capital, an alternative assets fund run by Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, announced its intent to acquire cryptocurrencies and related investments.

An SEC filing first spotted by technology analyst Kevin Rooke shows that the firm is looking to acquire exposure to Bitcoin, altcoins, venture investments in the space, and potentially even initial coin offerings.

Scaramucci has made a number of recent appearances on podcasts announcing his support for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum 2.0 Launch Confirmed

In November, the long-awaited Ethereum 2.0 upgrade was confirmed to begin on December 1st.

The multi-phased upgrade will see Ethereum transition from a network predicated on block mining, also known as Proof of Work, to staking/validation, also known as Proof of Stake. The upgrade will also integrate technologies such as sharding, which should increase the transactional throughput of the network.

For the launch to be confirmed, users had to voluntarily deposit 524,288 ETH into a deposit contract.

$1 Billion in Silk Road Bitcoin Seized

Late into October, blockchain analysts had spotted an odd transaction: 88857 BTC that was dormant since 2014 moved to a new address.

Confusion persisted as it was quickly identified that the address was affiliated with Silk Road, the infamous Bitcoin marketplace in the dark web.

After a few days of confusion, it was revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice had found the unnamed owner of the address, an early Silk Road adopter. The DOJ then convinced the individual to hand over control of the wallet that contained these funds.

In a court filing, the DOJ confirmed that it had seized 69,370 coins, currently valued at $1.28 billion.

Analysts think that this will be a net negative for Bitcoin’s price action, as the DOJ will likely sell the coins in an auction. This influx of coins into the market represents a supply-side shock. As analyst “Light” wrote on the matter:

“Utterly fascinating to read – the BTC stolen from the Silk Road was iron handed by the hacker from a value of $354,000 to $1,000,000,000+. Now it has entered the supply side. Material net negative, even if institutional buyers are eager and willing.”

Bitcoin Gains Supporters in Washington, D.C.

Bitcoin is gaining supporters in Washington, D.C. amid the post-election shift.

First and foremost, incoming U.S. senator Cynthia Lummis is publicly promoting Bitcoin in interviews and on her Twitter. Lummis is an incoming senator from Wyoming, which has long been a crypto-friendly state.

In an appearance on Fox News, she stated that she thinks one of her priorities in Washington, D.C. is to “explain” Bitcoin to her colleagues. Lummis believes that they should understand Bitcoin is a viable investment compared to other assets.

Brian Brooks, the acting Comptroller of the Currency, is also expected to hold his position. The Comptroller of the Currency is a U.S. Treasury branch responsible for regulating banks in the U.S. Since installed in that office, Brooks has revealed that chartered banks can offer cryptocurrency custody and services to stablecoin issuers.

Coinbase CEO: U.S. Treasury May Crack Down on Self-Custodied Crypto Wallets

On the other side of that same coin, reports suggest that there is more stringent regulation of this space on its way.

Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong revealed in an extensive Twitter thread that from what he has heard, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is planning on “rush[ing] out some new regulation regarding self-hosted crypto wallets.”

By self-hosted crypto wallets, Armstrong is referring to solutions where there is no custodian or third party that has access to your cryptocurrency, similar to physical dollars in your pocket.

While he has only heard rumors, Armstrong said that the Treasury may require all exchanges to “verify the recipient/owner of the self-hosted wallet” before a withdrawal can be made.

Armstrong fears these potential efforts may stifle innovation in the space and separate the U.S. crypto asset space from the international crypto asset space.

