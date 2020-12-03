NPS: A Misleading Metric For B2B In Unprecedented Times?

NPS scores alone aren’t enough to improve B2B customer relationships and predict churn. 123RF

Flows and funnels that defined the customer journey will never be the same. The new dynamic sends a clear signal to B2C companies: Retire the static segments, models and personas used to reach targets and guide campaigns pre-pandemic. Instead, as I have recommended during recent workshops and talks, marketers will need to adapt and evolve marketing and messaging based on a living and learning profile of the consumer. There are massive implications for companies in the B2B sector, too, where accelerated digital transformation is collapsing once lengthy sales cycles, and every touchpoint can advance or stall conversion and advocacy.

The result is a need for metrics that look to the future, not just measure the past. “Common sense must be used, and adjustments must be made,” writes Robert Walker, founder and CEO of Surveys & Forecasts, LLC a full-service marketing and research consultancy. The logic is powerful—and pertinent. His is one of a growing number of voices fueling the debate over NPS (Net Promoter Score), a business metric whose value has gone virtually unquestioned for years.

NPS measures a customer’s willingness to recommend a product or service to others, which was a meaningful metric when it was introduced in 2003. Fast forward, and NPS is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. NPS was dubbed a “dubious management fad” by the Wall Street Journal, which highlighted the more problematic side of the metric that has developed a cult-like following among CEOs and magically never declines. (Note: the article is behind a paywall.)

Regrettably, this mechanism for companies to collect feedback has become a “survey-guzzling metric” that often fails to track trends with any degree of granularity. It measures self-reported intent, not action. And, because NPS is often used as a vanity metric for marketing KPIs, it can be gamed. “This metric was trendy within the VC set a few years ago and has fallen out of fashion somewhat—primarily because of how it was used as a shorthand way of measuring a company’s growth potential,” says Kristin Peters, chief marketing officer at Artifact Uprising, an online retailer of photo goods and gifts. “It’s not great at predicting that accurately because there is no true correlation between future purchase and NPS score.”

Constructive feedback needs context

High scores may look great on paper but they create a false sense of security for B2B companies that use NPS scores to make important customer-related decisions, Dan Hestbaek, Founder and CEO of Lift Relations, told me on Retention Masterclass. The Lift Relations website states it provides a client retention and growth platform for B2B companies and counts customers in 90+ countries across three verticals (communications, IT consultancies and software). Customers include Accenture, Omnicom and Oracle.

MORE FOR YOU

The problem, Hestbaek says, is the dangerous disconnect between the issues customers have (which businesses need to know and address) and what NPS measures. “It’s quite a narcissistic system,” he says. “It’s not about the client and their pain points and whether they’re being solved. It’s about me promoting [the company] as a vendor.” The outcome is an incomplete picture of customer sentiment and an imperfect understanding of the true state of the customer relationship, Hestbaek says.

An examination of data sets across the Lift customer base over the last six years produces surprising proof that NPS is “inherently flawed,” per Hestbaek. Part of the problem is participation in the survey, or rather the lack of it, he explains. Unlike B2C relationships, the customer is not a single individual. There are multiple stakeholders who have different needs and expectations of a supplier’s goods and services. And not all voices carry the same weight. Positive feedback from stakeholders who have little authority over contract renewals or awarding new business is just one pitfall. It’s worse when customers don’t provide feedback at all.

In fact, Hestbaek explains, these “non-participators” are the customers with the highest churn. Lift’s analysis shows this group “churns 40% on average.” That’s nearly double the churn rate Lift has observed among customers who are open and honest about their dissatisfaction with a supplier. In a market where driving improvement is the business mantra, measuring NPS alone shortchanges customers and vendors alike.

AI-Powered prediction is the prize

NPS has morphed to become the north-star metric to predict sales growth, profitability and retention. Unfortunately, forecasting is exactly what NPS wasn’t built to do. “NPS is past its prime,” Kiran Akkineni, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of marketing at online retailer Zulily, tells me in an email interview. “We need better churn indicators.”

Hestbaek agrees. “At best,” he says, NPS provides a direction like a compass.” But business in today’s world is more dynamic and requires “GPS-like insights at a granular level in realtime, not just an indication.” For that, he says, you need to gather input and opinions from the stakeholders who matter—buyers, influencers and decision-makers across the customer organization .

Synthesizing diverse voices into actionable insights requires more than data, however. This, Hestbaek says, is where AI is critical to analyze sentiment, detect nuances and cross-check feedback against the complete survey sample. In the case of Lift, AI sorts customers into buckets and overlays that segmentation with data and demographics such as company size, length of contract and expansion opportunity.

Focus on the customer

Dan Hestbaek, Founder and CEO LIFT RELATIONS

Using technology to understand and gauge the concerns of different groups in the client’s organization is crucial to building loyalty and capturing revenue opportunities. But Hestbaek also urges B2B players to pay attention to the real dealbreaker: customer experience. It’s not just about a product or service that delights the client, Hestbaek says. It’s about continually engaging stakeholders through customer-centric marketing and communications that answer, and even anticipate needs. “Retention is the new growth engine,” he says. “So, you should be much more focused around customer-centricity.”

And remember: It’s more than a two-way conversation with the client side. “It’s important to track both clients and the teams servicing the client,” like agencies and consultancies. “If you have a disengaged client, then infuse energy into the relationship by adding engaged team members from other accounts and raising client engagement over time,” he adds.

If this sounds like Marketing 101 for B2B, that’s because these are fundamental principles that you probably already know—but NPS doesn’t. Maybe in this context, NPS should actually stand for Not Particularly Smart.

Source