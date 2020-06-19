NXT’s Jordan Devlin Under Fire For Abuse Allegations, WWE Responds

NXT cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin is under fire for abuse allegations.

Credit: WWE.com

WWE UK NXT Superstar, and former cruiserweight champion, Jordan Devlin is being accused of abuse as an accuser, named Hannah Francesca, shared graphic photos on Twitter of bruises throughout her lower body. Francesca commented on the abuse, saying:

“This is scary. I’m really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just the physical damage. Not including my arse and back bruises…because I don’t fancy posting that online [woman shrugging emoji].”

Additional comments from Francesca, captioning her now-protected tweets, read:

“To the promotions, wrestlers and fans staying silent. I hear you. To the abusers tweeting their support. I see you.”

“I was also told to reach out to my abuser as the whole thing might just be a ‘misunderstanding’ ??????? Promoters…..educate yourself. Don’t gaslight your fans or talent.”

WWE NXT Superstar Piper Niven responded in support of Francesca’s allegations, tweeting:

“I feel like we are all just waiting for someone else to go first. I’m scared too, I see you and I love you. [heart emoji].”

The wrestling world has been dealing with harassment and abuse controversies in recent days as many independent wrestling promotions have severed ties with independent wrestler David Starr, who is under fire after an accuser by the name of Tori came forward with sexual assault allegations.

Starr has vehemently denied these accusations.

Prior to the onset of COVID-19, Jordan Devlin reigned as the NXT cruiserweight champion. Due to travel restrictions in the United Kingdom, the UK-based Devlin was unable to compete in the United States, and WWE NXT held a tournament for the Interim Cruiserweight Championship.

WWE quietly removed the “interim” label from the tournament, listing El Hijo del Fantasma—now known as Santos Escobar–as the new NXT cruiserweight champion, with the interim label conspicuously absent. As of this writing, however, WWE.com lists both Devlin and Escobar as NXT cruiserweight champion.

WWE Response to Jordan Devlin Allegations:

WWE has responded to the allegations against NXT Superstar Jordan Devlin:

“We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter,” read an official statement sent to me in an email.

Source