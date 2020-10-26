8 Tools to Achieve the Overall Concept of Code Obfuscation

To achieve the comprehensive concept of code obfuscation the companies have to utilize a wide variety of tools that ultimately help in obfuscating the codes.

The whole concept is dependent upon a high level of sophistication of obfuscation and several kinds of languages so that overall goals are easily achieved.

Manual obfuscation had several kinds of limits which were the main reason these kinds of tools have been applied to make sure that the applications are very well protected.

The wide range of tools have been mentioned as follows:

Obfuscating python (PyArmor)

This is termed as the command line-based interface tool that helps in the office getting the python script and also binds these scripts to fix the machine scripts.

Ultimately it also helps in achieving the overall goals of the operation of the python script concept by making sure that constants are very well functioning throughout the run time.

It also helps in verifying the license related files of the scripts during the execution process and allows the developers in replacing the original python scripts based on the obfuscated script in a seamless manner.

Obfuscation of the JavaScript (Obfuscator.io)

This is a very popular tool that helps in operating the JavaScript and ultimately transforms the GS file into a very new representation which is very hard to understand.

It is also well-known to perform different transformations of the code and helps in providing the self-defending features as well. It is also very simple to use the interface and the user uploads the JS format file which is based upon the obfuscation required so that several options can be chosen from.

The encoding string Aries also help in making sure that overall purposes are very well achieved by converting all the strings into the Unicode representation.

The whole concept is also based upon including the control flow-based flattening so that comprehension of the program and the source code can be hindered.

These kinds of transformation ultimately help in impacting the code-based performances by slowing down the runtime speeds by approximately 1.5 X.

SourceMap

This is another kind of tool which is based on debugging die obfuscating JavaScript code.

The separate source application may be useful for debugging code in the production as well as the environment and ultimately also helps in enabling the development team to upload source maps who are the private location which is not known outside.

UglifyIS

This concept is very much useful in the CLI mode and also comes with a variety of options. The most common options include the minifying, obfuscating, and beautifying the JS code.

It consists of the systems that help in producing the abstract syntax tree which is a very important component and helps in reducing the names of all the variables as well as methods to the single letters.

The compressor component could use the transformation is to optimize an ST into a smaller option is also a component of this concept.

Obfuscating PHP (PHP obfuscator by Naune)

This is a tool that is utilized in the office creation process and is based upon PHP with several kinds of variable names as well as methods.

This particular library protects the PHP from the deobfuscation and the whole concept is very much useful in running the code into the native PHP environment.

Yakpro PO

This particular tool is utilized in PHP code with the help of PHP parser Along with GIT clones.

This helps in resulting in a DPHP compiler so that the understanding process is very well undertaken, and humans cannot tamper with the code.

It helps in implementing the control flow obfuscation and removing all the comments so that the complete program directory can be implemented with the help of renaming of the obfuscation.

The PHP compactor-based library is another source library tool that helps in compacting and compressing the CodeBase. All the spaces, comments in empty lines are also removed and strings are encoded in this concept.

Obfuscating HTML

HTML is termed as the mark-up language of text which can be beautified with the usage of HTML tags. Obfuscation of the HTML is very much important because it is undertaken with the help of converting into JavaScript and converting each of the lines into corresponding numeric based code or by a combination of both these methods.

This method is very much effective and also increases the bare and negligible size of the pure HTML2 or three times. The code overhead is also added at every stage of the transformation.

This particular operation is normally ignored by traditional approaches because it focuses more on server-side security aspect. Some of the security related vulnerabilities are also present in the applications and several kinds of attacks for example the browser based inject scripts attach themselves to the critical fields.

These kinds of approaches are designed to deal with confound attacks which utilize the web browser-based applications to identify target fields. Apart from this entire thing, the fields are also utilized in distracting the attackers.

Obfuscating C, C++, and C#

The best way of conducting the operation of this particular code is to compile as well as distribute only the binaries. It will always help in making the reverse engineering process successful.

Ultimately it will help in making sure that there is complete technical protection of the precious intellectual property.

Another tool that can be utilized for language recognition can be considered as the source code and the input file which will help in capturing the implied hierarchy of the output as well as the input and will help in transforming into an ST.

Depending upon the structure each of the codes will always help in representing the meaningful components of the whole construct. Some of the features of these kinds of tools also include the user base the list of all the reserved names as well as stripping Comments.

Hence, these kinds of concepts are not a single-stop solution for all the security-related needs but it will always depend upon the need for security and the nature of the application that how it has to be implemented.

Ultimately it will always help in coming up with several kinds of techniques that protect the codes in the untested environment. Hence, these kinds of strategies must be implemented by the organizations to make sure that their applications are safe and secure all the time.