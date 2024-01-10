3 Simple Changes To Your Office To Boost Employee Wellbeing

Your employees are the crux of your business. After all, without a solid team around you, you won’t be able to succeed and the service you provide just won’t be what’s expected. Because of this, it’s so important you take care of the people that work for you. The last thing you want is to train people to work for you only for them to leave for somewhere else as they feel underappreciated. If you’re wondering how you can keep your employees motivated and happy, one of the first places to look is inside the actual workspace. Here are some simple changes you can make to your office that can boost your employee well-being.

1. Ensure the kitchen is up to scratch

If your kitchen facilities are incredibly basic and there isn’t anywhere for people to sit, this can greatly impede on their well-being. You need your employees to feel valued and that you want them to have somewhere to relax at lunch and break times. Ensure your kitchen has things such as a toaster, microwave, kettle and commercial coffee machine for a caffeine boost during the day. Have the area kept clean and you could even consider stocking up with breakfast items or snacks as a nice gesture.

2. Have workspaces designed for their health and wellbeing

The actual workspaces where your employees will spend their day are a big telltale sign of how well they’re looked after. Ensure you have a space which is designed to minimize the risks of being sat in front of a screen all day, including protective screens for your computer or laptop to reduce glare, footstools, armrests and chairs that are designed to support their posture. Make sure they’re spacious enough to stretch out and not feel claustrophobic, there is enough natural light and there’s enough storage if required. This can make it much easier to have a tidy desk and we all know that a tidy space = a tidy mind!

3. Consider the decor and vibe of the overall space

As well as the kitchen space, you want to consider the workspace of your office. Think of elements such as adding in natural light and plants that can help with oxygen and overall well-being. Add pictures to the wall, decorate it in motivational colours and think of ways you can make it feel like a nice place to spend time as opposed to just a corporate block which is uninspiring to be in. Think about all aspects including your staff room – why not add a TV or games machine to make it more fun?

These are just a few simple changes you can make to your office to boost your employee’s wellbeing. When it comes to retaining your employees and keeping a workforce you’re proud to have, it’s simple changes such as these which can make a real difference. What are some things you implement within your office space to ensure your employees are as happy as they can be? Let us know in the comments below, we’d love to hear from you!

Pin this for later: