Only 8% Of Americans Believe Schools Should Resume Normal In-Person Instruction

About three in 10 Americans believe schools should not be permitted to have any in-person classes this fall while only one in 10 want a return to normal operations without restrictions, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll that comes amid a push by the Trump administration to resume in-person classes.

A number of major school districts including Los Angeles have opted to conduct classes virtually, while others are opting to mix in a few days a week of in-person instruction along with reduced attendance. Most people polled believe significant restrictions must be in place for in-person teaching to return, with 14% believing minor adjustments need to be implemented versus 46% who believe major changes need to occur. As the fall semester draws closer, President Trump and his Republican allies have demanded schools reopen for in-person instruction, partly to address the battered economy, with the Senate likely making funding for schools in an upcoming Covid-19 relief bill dependent on conducting in-person classes. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease doctor, said Tuesday that while he agrees that the country should try its best to get children back to school, “I think you have to put that in the context that an important issue is to make sure you do whatever you can to safeguard the safety and the health of the children, as well as the teachers, and that should guide your policy.” The poll exhibited a political divide on how to go about reopening, with 9 out of 10 Democrats saying students and teachers should wear masks with only about half of Republicans agreeing, and 77% of Democrats said schools should mix virtual and in-person classes, versus 39% of Republicans who held the same opinion. The majority of those polled gave the president poor marks on his handling of education issues, with 63% disapproving his performance.

While Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from school districts that refuse to resume in-person classes, several have already committed to conduct entirely virtual instruction. The debate comes with Covid-19 surging to new heights this summer, with daily cases hitting a record 74,710 on July 17, according to CDC data. The U.S. leads all other countries in confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 3,931,359. It also leads in reported deaths with 142,459.

Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson drew criticism earlier in the week when he said schools should reopen in the fall even if children contract Covid-19, arguing that, “They’re going to get over it.” Thirty-one U.S. children under the age of 15 have died from Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the long-term effects of the virus are still unknown. Additionally, while they’re at a lower risk of the more severe symptoms of the virus, children can still spread the virus to teachers and in their homes, where the virus is more easily propagated.

56%. That’s the share of Americans polled who are very or extremely concerned that in-person classes will spread the virus in their communities.

