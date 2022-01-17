OpenSooq, The Best Website to Buy Used Cars in the Middle East

Have you ever wondered what’s the easiest way to buy a car without actually having to go outside and visit several dealerships, then going back home without finding what you were looking for? Must be frustrating to even think about, right?

Well, worry no more! OpenSooq is the best website to buy used cars in the Middle East.

Not only does OpenSooq provide you with cars, but also with apartments for rent, the latest cellphones, and a variety of equipment. What’s unique about them is that they connect the buyer and the seller directly without the need of a middle man. They also offer a simple, easy, and secure payment process to assist the customers with transactions

This website is considered the new shopping trend in the MENA region, where you can shop for everything, from baby stuff to heavy vehicles, you can get any service or product you want. You can also promote whatever services you offer by signing up, starting your shop, and using the different advertising features.

Mobile-Friendly OpenSooq

To stay relevant, OpenSooq made their website mobile-Friendly to enhance customer experience and reach different audiences because everyone is busy these days and doesn’t have the time to check websites from their laptops. so the website functions exactly as if you were on your laptop, regardless of the device. The website also loads faster when it’s mobile-friendly.

Get your Car from OpenSooq Now

In-person car viewing has lessened considerably when quarantine arrived. People now mostly depend on websites to look for their desired car instead of going to car dealerships, so OpenSooq allows you to do that and more via their website. This website doesn’t only have to be for cars for sale in Dubai. If you go through their website you’ll find it available in more than 19 countries which means that you can buy cars no matter where you live like the cars for sale in Oman.

Before You Buy Anything

Before buying cars, let’s review a few of the features that OpenSooq grants its clients.

The Search Bar

The most obvious and easiest way to find what you’re looking for is through the search bar. OpenSooq provides you with multiple search filters to find the results you desire. All you have to do is enter the manufacturer, the model, the year, and…Voila! You got the car you were searching for.

Pick and Choose

Another way of looking for cars is by choosing; you can either choose to search by the carmaker like BMW or Honda or by the body type like PickUp or SUV. The first method allows you to know the prices and specifications of every car; once you choose the model, prices will be arranged from lowest to highest for each model. While the second one gives you every car model that is built into the body type you chose with their prices from lowest to highest as well.

Rent or Buy your Car

OpenSooq provides its customers with a variety of options when it comes to cars; you can either rent or buy a car, used or new. It gives you the total of used and new cars displayed daily. As for rent, the website presents the time you want to rent or lease a car for; daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly.

Car Shops

OpenSooq also offers you an array of car shops so you can spoil your car and get the best services and prices. All you have to do is type the name of the shop you want and start scrolling.

If you are a car shop owner and looking to increase your sales then sign up with OpenSooq. All you have to do is contact the sales team and they will walk you through the process of opening your virtual shop.

Car Services

If you are looking for a specific service and don’t want to go through different shops, wasting time asking them if they provide that certain service, then OpenSooq got you covered. The website offers you the phone number and location of the centers that provide that service.

Vision

OpenSooq’s challenge is to competently offer a unique shopping experience to meet customers’ needs. They quickly build virtual services through continuous improvement to stay competitive in tomorrow’s world and set them apart from the competition.