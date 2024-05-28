How To Stay Organised When Running A Business From Home

As an entrepreneur, good organisation can help you to:

Improve business performance

Meet client expectations

Manage deadlines with ease

Stay on track to long-term goals

Achieve the perfect work-life balance

However, organisation is something that many business owners struggle with – especially when running a business from your own home. With that in mind, here are some tips you can use to run an organised home business!

Set up an actual workspace

While you may be tempted to work from the sofa (or even the comfort of your own bed), a professional set-up is key when it comes to staying organised. After all, while a study found that 19% of remote workers will answer business calls from their beds, this is hardly a setup that is conducive to productivity. Instead, set up a workspace that will allow you to work efficiently and productively.

Invest in Storage

Clutter in your office or workspace will only lead to issues. For example, if your home is invaded by endless piles of stock or paperwork, it will stop feeling like a home! Similarly, it becomes much easier to lose important documents or files. As such, now is the perfect time to rent a storage unit from a company such as Squab Storage. This will allow you to maintain a workspace that is clean, tidy and organised. It also gives you plenty of space to build up a stock of products!

Write a Weekly To-Do List

While it may seem overly simplistic, you’d be surprised about just how beneficial to-do lists can be! For example, a recent study found that “50% of to-do list items are completed within a day, many within the first hour of being written down.” This is because to-do lists provide us with a visual guide to follow, making it easier to manage our time and stay on track toward short and long-term goals.

Maintain a consistent work schedule

Running your own business and working from home gives you complete control over your schedule. However, discipline is still crucial, especially when it comes to managing a growing workload. As such, you should aim to work a set amount of hours each day or week. This allows you to ensure you’re working your way through your to-do list while also helping you avoid late nights when you feel chained to your desk. In short, a consistent work schedule will allow you to achieve the fabled work-life balance.

Make use of automation technologies

While you may be keen to take on as much work as possible when running your own business, don’t underestimate the value of automation technologies. For example, chatbots that utilise AI tech or are pre-configured to give answers to specific queries means that you can spend less time dealing with general inquiries and more time on other, more pertinent tasks. This also ensures that customers (or potential customers) receive prompt responses to their questions, improving their perception of your brand and encouraging them to buy a product from you!