Reasons to Prioritise Outdoor Space for Your Business

Looking for new premises is a very exciting prospect for a business owner. It means that your company is growing, the future’s looking bright and there is change just around the corner. Taking your time to search for establishments that fit your criteria is very important; this is a process that should never be rushed or forced. Finding the ideal space for your business may feel like finding a needle in a haystack, which is why you need to be very clear with your non-negotiables from the outset. With that being said, if you have the opportunity to choose a place with outdoor space for your business this should be a priority too. If you’re wondering why al-fresco areas are so important, here are just a few reasons to keep on your radar.

It Creates Additional Space for Customers and Clients

There is a lot to be said for a business that has plenty of outdoor space to welcome your new customers and clients. Being able to talk about business outside is not only impressive, but it also creates an atmosphere of positivity and professionalism. With that being said, you don’t need to find a place that is completely perfect in terms of outdoor space. If you have to spend some time working on the space with a professional this is all part of the process. Whether you require tree lopping or tailored landscaping, you can create a space that is bespoke to your business requirements.

It Improves Employee Motivation

Having a dedicated space for your employees to unwind and take a break during their working day is invaluable. Not only does it create more space for team meetings, but it also opens up the realms of possibilities for your hard-working staff members to take a break when needed.

It’s More Appealing To New Talent

If you want to hire the best of the best employees, having outdoor space available in your workplace is a huge selling point. It’s a signal that you take health and wellness very seriously as an employer. This will, in turn, attract the best recruits, retain them for the long term and keep the top talent incredibly motivated.

It Is More Sustainable

Opting for more sustainable practices throughout your business is a great selling point for your customers, employees and stakeholders. It shows that you care about the environment and you’re putting in effort to reduce your carbon footprint. Studies have shown that terraces and outdoor areas can replace the need for heating and cooling systems inside the workplace too.

As you can see, there are so many valid reasons to make outdoor space a priority when looking for brand-new premises for your expanding business. Not only does it make a great impression on your clients and stakeholders, but it also contributes to a happier work environment overall. Your employees will be more motivated and you’ll be contributing to more sustainable practices overall as you run your business.