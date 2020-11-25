Outrage As A Precursor To Justice

Emilia Roig, Founder of the Center for Intersectional Justice in Berlin. Mohamed Badarne

In the wake of the racial justice movement in the US, many people in Europe are starting to face their own uncomfortable truths about systemic racism on the continent. Emilia Roig, founder of Berlin’s Center for Intersectional Justice, sat down with Zeynep Meydanoglu to explore how we can move faster towards equality by addressing injustices across lines of race, gender, age and more.

Zeynep Meydanoglu:: What is intersectionality?

Emilia Roig: It is a concept and political movement, a tool to make race visible and to show how race intersects with other identities, like gender, sexual identity and orientation, disability, class, religion and more. Intersectionality tells us to value every life and to divest from the social hierarchies which are imprisoning us all. To give visibility and respect to every life. Intersectionality is about fighting discrimination within discrimination, tackling inequalities within inequalities, and empowering minorities within minorities. It tells us to leave no one behind. Our current structure of dealing with anti-discrimination, diversity and inclusion mostly operates from a single axis – either gender, or race, or disability, etc.; and operating from this single axis reinforces marginalization because it overlooks the powerful ways in which all systems of oppression are mutually reinforcing each other. Intersectionality is the only choice we have to effectively tackle oppression, inequalities and social injustice.

Meydanoglu: What does the Center for Intersectional Justice do?

Roig: We conduct trainings and workshops in institutions of the public, private and non-profit sectors, including the film and music industry, government institutions and international organizations. We engage in advocacy at EU and national levels, spread the message through public speaking. We explain what the concept means and try to bring a paradigmatic shift to the way we speak about and address social inequalities in Europe. We raise awareness about it and help institutions to implement it. We also conduct research for partner institutions on intersectional discrimination.

Meydanoglu: How do you choose what groups to train?

Roig: We don’t approach them, they come to us. This way we make sure there is sufficient political will to impact change in the organization as the demand comes from them.

Meydanoglu: Why are groups looking to you for help?

Roig: It can be one person or a small group of people who have recognized that oppressive structures are in place and seek outside help to drive the change. When we are approached by the management directly, it’s a great starting point. Sometimes, the requests comes as a response of an incident, such as an employee who complained about discrimination or external accusations based on their communication, the content of their work, or advertisement.

Meydanoglu: Race is at the center of your work. How do gender identities and race interact? Is there a blind spot in the feminist and LGBT movements in Europe?

Roig: Basically, intersectionality means taking all socio-political categories such as race, gender, class and disability as transversal categories: it means that gender discrimination cannot be addressed without also looking at the impact of race, class and disability on the situation. Oppression, discrimination and inequalities in Europe tend to be addressed from the angle of gender, migration and class, while refusing to talk about race. That is why we try to re-center race in the conversation in Europe. But we can see that things are changing, there is growing willingness in companies and institutions to start unpacking racism in the workplace.

Meydanoglu: You work a lot through employers and labor policy. Why is this important?

Roig: Because change is more likely to happen quickly there, and employees and employers can engage in this process. But we also work with governments and other stakeholders, for instance ministries and universities. The labor market was not deliberately the main focus at the beginning but ultimately it has become one. All intersections are very visible there, so it makes sense to focus on this sector. It is so central to our societies since most people are part of labor market. If we can bring change in this sector, we can achieve a lot.

Meydanoglu: How does this play out in workplaces?

Roig: The main opportunity I see are the staff members willing to drive this change. Having them as multipliers is powerful. With regards to barriers, it is the resistance coming from the top management, from the people in position of power who resist change.

Meydanoglu: What other institutions are essential partners?

Roig: The media and the film industry have the power to change the narrative and culture more than any other sector since they speak to people from an emotional level, and they largely influence the way we perceive the world. That’s why we have started to become more active in this field. If all the images, messages and stories we take in from film, series, TV and advertisement would stop perpetuating stereotypes and social hierarchies, we would make tremendous progress.

Meydanoglu: What have you seen work particularly well?

Roig: Consistency is very important and being compassionate with everyone. By that I mean not trying to tell people what they do wrong but rather accompany them gently along the way, and reminding all of us that we would benefit from the dismantlement of systems of oppression.

Meydanoglu: What is the role of outrage in all of this?

Roig: Outrage is a central part of my work. It is a transformative force. If we know how to channel outrage and anger, and how to use it wisely, they can lead to change. We need to recognize that anger and give it legitimacy, to use it as a tool of transformation.

It is about teaching empathy. It is long-term work. As I point out in my upcoming book, people usually feel empathy towards the dominant groups – I am talking about empathy, not pity – girls towards boys, Blacks towards whites, disabled towards the non-disabled. Because since a very young age, we learn to identify with the dominant groups. We do have an empathy problem in our society. The solution is to raise our children, the new generation, so they feel connected to humanity as a whole, not only to those dominant groups.

Meydanoglu: What is most needed in the racial justice movement?

Roig: We need a paradigmatic shift, a shift of our collective consciousness. We need to see things differently and then act differently, not the other way round. Once we see things differently, the rest will come naturally. So first we need to become aware of the filter that makes us see the world a certain way, and realize we don’t need that filter, that it’s preventing us from connecting and from cultivating unity. It is a collective process and more and more people are shifting towards that direction. For example, after George Floyd’s death the collective consciousness around racism grew globally.

We need new narratives. People don’t fear People of Color, LGBTQI people, disabled people, etc.; they fear becoming irrelevant, redundant; they are scared of losing power, grip on other people, domination. The economic concerns we often hear are false excuses. We need to create new language, a new paradigm where this fear of losing would be deconstructed. We need to teach people that we can all benefit from a world free of systemic oppression.

Meydanoglu: What do you hope to have achieved in 5 years?

Roig: We will have made real progress when we frame discrimination and social inequalities in terms of power, hierarchies and domination. And when we no longer shy away from important conversations around race in Europe. And we finally understand that “To be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others,” as Nelson Mandela said.

Emilia Roig founded the Center for Intersectional Justice in 2017. She holds a PhD in Political Science from the Humboldt University of Berlin and Sciences Po. Prior to founding the Center for Intersectional Justice, Emilia worked extensively in academia and on human rights issues in Germany, Tanzania, Uganda and Cambodia. Emilia Roig was elected as an Ashoka Fellow in 2020.

Zeynep Meydanoglu is the Country Co-Director of Ashoka Turkey, and the field leader of Next Now/Gender. Prior to Ashoka, Zeynep led civil society strengthening initiatives and contributed to Turkey’s women’s movement in organizations like TUSEV, KAMER and Purple Roof Foundation.

Next Now: Ashoka’s Next Now highlights innovations in areas ripe for transformation, including Tech & Humanity, Aging and Longevity, Gender, and Planet & Climate. This series sheds light on the wisdom and ideas of leaders creating an equal world for people of all genders. Read Part 1 and Part 2 of the series.

