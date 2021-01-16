Over 11,000 Ice Cream Cartons Recalled Due To Possible Metal Pieces

Weis Markets is recalling 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. (Photo: … [+] Getty) getty

The ice cream flavor is cookies and cream. Not cookies and metal pieces. Or metal pieces and cream. Nonetheless, a piece of metal equipment is what one customer reportedly found in a container of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream.

This isn’t what you would expect when you scream for ice cream. Thus, Weis Markets has now issued a recall of 10,869 containers of the 48 ounce size of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). So if you happen to have 4,000 containers of ice cream in your freezer or maybe fewer than that, make sure that none of them are this product specifically and have a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 041497-01253. Should you find any such containers, return them for a full refund. Don’t wait for the sell by date of October 28, 2021. Such containers were released for sale on October 29, 2020, to 197 Weis Markets’ stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

Also included in the recall are 502 three-gallon containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream. Now you probably won’t find containers of this size at your local grocery store. It’s not typical to hear from your significant other, “honey, while you are at the supermarket can you pick up three gallons of ice cream for me?” Thus, the Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream containers being recalled are more for bulk sales and bear a code stamp of 0302. So if you have a combination cannabis and ice cream store or just an ice cream store, check where you got your vanilla ice cream and what the product code may be.

Obviously, no one wants metal objects in their food, with the possible exception of an intact, fully functioning Lamborghini sports car. Such extraneous or foreign objects can damage different parts of your gastrointestinal tract, which is one of reasons why shouldn’t eat shrapnel. Foreign objects can also either consist of or carry different chemicals and microbes that can be harmful to your health.

With plenty of machines handling our food and our food passing through different containers these days, pieces of machinery and containers can break off and end up going into what you eat. Therefore, it is a good idea to actually look at and through your food before sending it down your hatch. Whispering something like, “soon we will be together,” while doing so may be OK as long as it’s not within earshot of someone else. Keep in mind that searching through your food suspiciously may leave the wrong impression at a dinner party or a date, especially if the other person has prepared the food. So you may have to either explain what you are doing or distract your dinner mates by throwing some meatballs.

This certainly isn’t the first time that machine parts or other foreign objects have ended up in people’s food. For example, in 2019, the Washington Post reported on the rise of rubber, plastic, and metal pieces in processed meat. Therefore, more companies will need to employ steps to reduce this risk such as using more durable equipment and containers and putting food through metal detectors or imaging to screen for foreign objects. After all, you may like different things in your ice cream like cookies and cream, mint chips, and awesomeness but not pieces of metal.

