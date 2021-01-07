Breaking
‘Overwatch’ Competitive Season 26 Has Begun

January 7, 2021
‘Overwatch’ Competitive Season 26 Has Begun

As the new year begins, so too does a new competitive season of Overwatch. You might know the drill by now: season 26 will run for around two months, likely until March 4. Season 27 should get underway immediately afterwards.

As long as you completed your placement matches in season 25, you’ll now have some bonus competitive points. The higher your rank at the end of the season in each role, the more CP you’ll have to put toward a golden gun.

If you ended up in the top 500 in an Open Queue or Role Queue leaderboard at the season 25, congrats! You’re pretty good at Overwatch. You’ve also earned an exclusive icon and a fancy animated spray. There’s another one of each if you repeat that trick in season 26, while everyone will receive a regular spray and player icon for completing their ladder placements.

As for what’s new at the start of season 26? Well, just like last season and the season before that, zilch, save for a new experimental card. I’d love for Blizzard to tie new content drops to the start of each season, like most other live service games out there.

At least by the end of this season, we’ll have a clearer picture about what to expect with Overwatch 2. Blizzard will reveal more details about the sequel/expansion at BlizzConline in February. Hopefully, there’ll be some news about making competitive seasons more distinct.

