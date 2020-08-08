Overwatch League Countdown Cup Day 1 Highlights And Day 2 Schedule

Junkrat saw a bit more playtime in the Overwatch League than we’re used to.

Caught your breath yet? It’s been an entertaining first 24 hours in the Overwatch League Countdown Cup. With the first round done and dusted for both North America and Asia-Pacific regions, we now know all of the matchups for day 2, including the APAC semi-finals.

Before we forge ahead, though, let’s delve into some highlights of the Day 1 action (which featured quite a bit more Junkrat than we’re used to seeing), along with the results.

Vancouver Titans 0-3 Atlanta Reign

Vancouver Titans were competitive throughout this match and played well, but it wasn’t their day. They generally looked great on their Numbani attack, but couldn’t complete the map. DPS players Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen and Dalton “Dalton” Bennyhoff in particular shone at times.

That wasn’t enough, as Atlanta Reign were able to secure the 3-0 win. Newcomer Garret “Saucy” Roland’s play on Genji was a huge factor in the team’s success on Friday.

Houston Outlaws 0-3 Los Angeles Valiant

Picking Houston Outlaws as their opponents seemed risky for Los Angeles Valiant, given how close the match between these two teams last week was. However, Valiant won in a sweep this time around.

The first map, Lijang Tower, was super tight, as Houston came within a couple of seconds of winning. Numbani was an entirely different story, with Valiant completely shutting down the Outlaws’ attack before plowing through Houston to victory.

Washington Justice 2-3 Dallas Fuel

Given all of the Dallas Fuel turmoil this week, I actually went with Washington Justice to win this one. They gave the Fuel a run for their money, going all the way to the third point of the fifth map. But, despite winning the first control map in the series, Justice couldn’t win out on Nepal.

Los Angeles Gladiators 3-2 Toronto Defiant

Another five-map match to round out Day 1 of the North America Countdown Cup, and there won’t be another underdog tournament run for Toronto Defiant this time around. Without giving too much away, it’s safe to say this series ended with a bang.

The Overwatch League YouTube channel hasn’t posted highlights for Saturday’s APAC games yet, so here are full replays of those matches.

London Spitfire 0 – 3 Chengdu Hunters

Seoul Dynasty 2 – 3 Hangzhou Spark

New York Excelsior 3 – 2 Guangzhou Charge

Countdown Cup Day 2 Schedule

Saturday, August 8th – North America

All times are in ET and are subject to change.

Dallas Fuel @ San Francisco Shock – 3PM

Los Angeles Valiant @ Paris Eternal – 5PM

Los Angeles Gladiators @ Philadelphia Fusion – 7PM

Atlanta Reign @ Florida Mayhem – 9PM

The winners of Shock vs. Fuel and Paris vs. Valiant will face each other in the semi-finals on Sunday, as will the victors of the the other two matches. The finals are scheduled for 5PM, with $50,000 and three bonus wins towards overall season records on the line.

Sunday, August 9th – Asia-Pacific

New York Excelsior @ Shanghai Dragons – 4AM

Hangzhou Spark @ Chengdu Hunters – 6AM

The winners of those two matches will meet at 8AM in the final. Sorry about your Sunday lie-in plans.

