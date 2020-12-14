Breaking
Overwatch's Winter Wonderland Event Starts On December 15th, And Here's The First New Skin

written by Forbes December 14, 2020
Overwatch's Winter Wonderland Event Starts On December 15th, And Here's The First New Skin

It’s that time of the year, folks. Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event will get underway on Tuesday, December 15th. As ever, all of the event cosmetics from previous years will be available, along with some brand spanking new ones. 

Blizzard has given a peek at the first new Winter Wonderland event skin for 2020 and it’s a showstopper. Ice queen Mei has a suitably seasonal new look with a penguin skin. 

That’s a fantastic skin. It reminds me a touch of the costumes in Fall Guys a bit, as it encases her entire body in a cute one-piece outfit. It looks great, and it’ll be high on my shopping list if I don’t unlock it with event loot boxes. I can’t see it replacing Pajamei (a top five all-time skin for me) on a regular basis, but it’s right up there as one of the game’s best. 

There should be at least a few more skins for you to try and snag once the event starts on Tuesday, likely at 2PM Eastern. Chances are Blizzard will have fresh emotes and voice lines as well. If the last few seasonal events are anything to go by, there could be weekly skin challenges on offer too, in which you’d unlock a skin by winning nine matches in seven days. That’s not yet confirmed, however. 

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 event runs from December 15th to January 5th.

